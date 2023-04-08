Benefit receives a gold-level certificate from MOH Workplace program.

- Advertisement -

BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions services received the Gold Level Certificate from the Ministry of Health for the ‘Health-Promoting Workplace’ program earlier last week.

Following an extensive evaluation, BENEFIT was awarded the Health Promoting Workplace Certificate in Gold Level, one of the program’s three tiers, which are Silver, Gold, and Diamond. The certificate was awarded in the presence of attendees from the Ministry of Health, including Dr. Ejlal Al-Alawi – Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health, and Dr. Wafaa Al-Sharbaty – Director of the Health Promotion Department.

The program adheres to workplace health guidelines, encompassing five key aspects: proper nutrition, physical activity, tobacco control, psychological health, and occupational health. BENEFIT held several key initiatives tied to each core element of the program in line with their empowerment and sustainability values.

This included implementing an obesity prevention program for employees, conducting annual events to promote sports, a dedicated time for office exercise, first aid training, organizing a competition to quit tobacco, and a social event for employees and their families, amongst many others.

BENEFIT has expanded its value throughout the years to a variety of initiatives related to corporate social responsibility, reflecting its dedication to being a positive force within society. Furthermore, this holistic health program supports the company’s purpose of giving back to its employees, while also improving their general health.

Commenting on the award, BENEFIT Senior Manager – Compliance & MLRO, Maryam Kamal, “It is an honor to be awarded the Gold level certificate for such an important program. At BENEFIT, we recognize that employees represent the most important resource for a company, and we continually strive to take important steps to safeguard them in all capacities. With the support and guidance of the executive management, we were able to create and promote such an environment where employees feel that BENEFIT is their second home.

The healthy workplace program is well aligned with our values of empowerment as it supports our people in all their ambitions, within and outside of the business, also this program is one of the initiatives to support and achieve the sustainable development goals SDGs 2030. ”

It is worth noting that the Healthy Workplaces program is one of the Ministry’s core initiatives introduced by the Health Promotion Directorate to promote individual health and raise health awareness through partnerships with various organizations to ensure the health and safety of their employees. This is consistent with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 fairness principle, in which everyone in society is treated equally under the law, everyone has equal access to health care, and those with limited resources are assisted through a targeted social safety net.