BRCS Workshop Delivers Insights on ‘Emotional Intelligence in Relief Efforts

The Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) recently organized a workshop titled “Emotional Intelligence and Relief Work” at its headquarters in the Diplomatic Area.

The event aimed to enhance the skills of volunteers involved in relief and humanitarian efforts. Professors Huda Al-Khawaja, a Capacity Building and Development Consultant, Mrs. Maysar Sabri, Head of the Health Awareness Committee, and Mrs. Eman Al-Khaja, a member of the Bahrain Red Crescent Society, led the workshop. They emphasized the crucial role of emotional intelligence in providing aid to those in need.

Mrs. Al-Khaja defined emotional intelligence as the ability to recognize one’s own emotions and effectively utilize them in tasks such as problem-solving. She highlighted that these skills, including managing emotions, can be acquired through knowledge and practice, making them essential abilities before mastering other skills.

Mrs. Sabri elaborated on the five elements of emotional intelligence: self-awareness, organization, motivation, empathy, and social skills. She emphasized the importance of intellectual flexibility, active listening, and organizing ideas in developing emotional intelligence.

Additionally, Mrs. Al-Khawaja emphasized the significance of emotional intelligence across various fields, especially in relief and humanitarian work. She highlighted its role in self-awareness, organizing volunteer activities, managing negative emotions, reducing anxiety and stress, and problem-solving during challenging situations.

The attendees actively participated in the workshop, engaging in training sessions on integrating emotional intelligence into relief and humanitarian work. The workshop concluded with a realistic simulation of volunteer experiences at the Red Crescent, further enhancing participants’ understanding of emotional intelligence in practical scenarios.