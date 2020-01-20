Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Chaine Des Rotisseurs

Chaine Des Rotisseurs held in Bahrain

The latest Diner Amical of the Bahrain Chapter of The Chaine des Rotisseurs was at the Fine Cafe, Reef Resort, Bahrain. On Thursday 12th December 2019 with over 45 members and guests hosted by Chairman, Mr Khalid Almoayed.

The theme of the evening was ‘precious jewels’ and the décor was based on different precious gems. Each table centerpiece came with a treasure box, green leaves, flowers and coral collected from Reef resort’s very own garden adorn it.  A creative menu prepared by executive chef Michel and kitchen team was as we say in French “hors de l’ordinaire”.

Carefully chosen music performance during every course enhanced the experience of this special evening. It was by a violinist and a singer. Volare and Enigma are some of the pieces chose for performance. A Special Award by The Chaine des Rotisseurs was presented to Executive Chef Michel and his team. This is in recognition of his services to the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Industry.

