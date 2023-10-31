Dilmunia Gathers for the 2023 Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

- Advertisement -

Dilmunia, Bahrain’s mixed-use development and wellbeing island hosted for the third time the yearly Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Friday, October 27th, bringing together friends and families of Dilmunia in line with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Sponsors of the event included Ithmaar Development Company (IDC), Mall of Dilmunia, Naseej, Nadeen School, Ahmed Al Qaed Group, Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo, CrossFit Muharraq, Andra Public Relations and Tamimi Markets.

All event proceeds were donated to the Kingdom’s Breast Cancer Society, Think Pink Bahrain, with a total sum of BHD 1,300 raised from corporate sponsors alone and individual donations made directly to the charity. The donation will contribute to the Charity’s essential initiatives in several areas including awareness, education and research, strengthening the Kingdom’s efforts in combating breast cancer.

Furthermore, the Dilmunia Breast Cancer Awareness Walk brought speakers to share their insights and educate attendees on crucial topics related to breast cancer.

Speakers included Haifa Musawi, a fitness professional and an integrative nutrition health coach with an extreme passion for fitness and healthy living. Her mission is to empower individuals to lead a healthier and more fulfilled lifestyle. Addressing the participants, Haifa emphasized the critical significance of regular checkups and early detection in saving lives. She also discussed the various aspects women’s lives that could be enhanced as preventive measures against breast cancer and other diseases, while contributing significantly to overall well-being. The event served as a call to action for women to be proactive and protect their health.

This yearly organized walk is aligned with Dilmunia’s commitment to fostering vibrant communities centered on health and wellness. The event took place on one of Bahrain’s most popular scenic destinations, the Dilmunia Canal, against the captivating backdrop of pink dancing fountains.

IDC CEO Mohammed Khalil Alsayed stated, “We were pleased to collaborate for the third year with our partners and event’s sponsors to highlight one of the most critical health issues impacting women around the globe in support of October’s annual international breast cancer awareness campaign. The yearly event is in line with our vision to provide a development where wellbeing and vitality are the focus. We also want to thank all sponsors of the event who have taken the initiative to be leaders in the fight against breast cancer.

The walk around Dilmunia Canal brought together residents and visitors in a heartwarming atmosphere filled with the spirit of hope, unity and solidarity. Prior to the walk, a lively warm-up session was conducted by the Cross Fit Muharraq Team to energize the participants. The Mall of Dilmunia invited many vendors to extend their services, enhancing the participants’ experience.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is commemorated every October to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer on our lives and highlights new research into prevention, with early detection being a key factor. According to the WHO, in 2020 alone, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 deaths globally, making it the world’s most prevalent cancer.