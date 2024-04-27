Entrepreneurial Success

- Advertisement -

With over 940 students participating and 475 excelling in the Entrepreneurship Skills Programme (ESP), INJAZ Bahrain’s 16th annual young entrepreneurs’ competition has set a new benchmark in youth engagement. The event, held under the patronage of INJAZ Bahrain chairwoman Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, celebrated the entrepreneurial prowess of more than 300 final contestants from local high schools and universities.

This year’s competition not only marked a record in participation but also in the impact and reach of INJAZ Bahrain’s initiatives. The ESP graduates, now poised for success, look forward to further growth opportunities, including exclusive CEO job shadowing, scholarships, internships, and KPMG life skills courses, aligning with the organisation’s mission to prepare young people for success in a global economy.

“INJAZ Bahrain is committed to empowering our youth, providing them a platform to express their creative and innovative ideas, thereby contributing to a knowledge-driven economy via our collaborative efforts and programmes,” said Shaikha Hessa.

“We are immensely thankful for the consistent dedication and support from our respected partners, sponsors, volunteers, educators, staff, and alumni, all of whom are crucial to our mission’s success. Their steadfast commitment is essential in fostering the ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit of our young participants. We proudly congratulate the winners of this year’s competition and send them our best wishes for the forthcoming regional contest.”

Spanning two days, the competition included rigorous assessments, an inspiration session, and the much-anticipated award ceremony. Students competed for twelve major awards in categories such as the Best Social Impact, Product of the Year, and Company of the Year, across both high school and university levels. This year also saw the introduction of six signature awards to recognise exceptional achievements, further highlighting the event’s significance in grooming the next generation of business leaders in Bahrain. These include the “Best Booth and Brand Award” by Al Salam Bank, “Innovation Award” by YK AlMoayyed & Sons, “Excellence in Technology Award” by AWS, “Excellence in ESG Award” by Bapco Energies, “Best Financial Performance Award” by BBK and “Rising CEO Award” by bni.

The event was sponsored by Alba, Boeing and Tamkeen as platinum sponsors, and Batelco as gold sponsors. Al Salam Bank, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bapco Energies, Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), Bahrain National Insurance (bni), and YK AlMoayyed & Sons as signature sponsors underscoring the strong corporate support for fostering entrepreneurial talent in Bahrain.

The judging committee included Ahmed Al Sharaf from Tamkeen, Ahmed Bahar from Alba, Khalid Abdulla from Bapco Energies and Amal AlRayes from KFH in the High School Track and Ahmed Abdulghani from EDB, Jassim Darwish from GPIC, Shaikh Khalifa Al Khalifa from Beyon and Maha Juma from HSBC and in the University Track.

INJAZ Bahrain also hosted signature awards judges – Mahmood Qannati from Al Salam Bank, Nidal Al Basha from Amazon Web Services, Tahani Hussain from Bapco Energies, Zainab Al Halwachi from BBK, Eman Mojali, Rayan Al Mahmood and Ammar Al Raees from bni and Faisal Al Asfoor from YK AlMoayyed & Sons.

This year’s winners are:

Jawk from Al Hekma International School – the High School Company of the Year 2024

Jawkum from British University of Bahrain – University Company of the Year 2024

Istamr from Ibn Khuldoon National School – High School Product of the Year 2024

Farz from American University of Bahrain – University Product of the Year 2024

Tanka from Al Jabiriya Secondary Technical School – High School Best Social Impact Award 2024

Gashieco from Bahrain Polytechnic – University Best Social Impact Award 2024

Jawkum from British University of Bahrain – Best Booth and Brand Award sponsored by Al Salam Bank

Smartflow from Jidhafs Secondary Technical Boys School – Best Technology Award sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Gashieco from Bahrain Polytechnic – Excellence in Environmental Social and Governance sponsored by Bapco Energies.

Farz from American University of Bahrain – Best Financial Performance sponsored by Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK)

Habiba Maher, CEO of Farz from American University of Bahrain – Rising CEO Award” sponsored by Bahrain National Insurance (bni)

Jawkum from British University of Bahrain – Innovation Award sponsored by YK AlMoayyed & Sons

The “Company of the Year” winning teams will be representing Bahrain at the upcoming regional Young Entrepreneurs competition organised by INJAZ Al Arab, set to take place in November 2024. This progression not only showcases their achievements but also the effectiveness of INJAZ Bahrain’s programs in real-world applications.

INJAZ Bahrain continues to be a pivotal force in shaping the futures of over 150,000 youths annually across more than 290 schools and 15 universities, supported by a diverse network of over 11,000 volunteers. Through its comprehensive approach combining financial literacy, work readiness, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy, INJAZ Bahrain is committed to empowering the next generation of business leaders and innovators.