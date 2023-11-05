Healthcare Heroes Honoured

- Advertisement -

Royal gesture of appreciation for doctors

As the kingdom marked Bahraini Doctors’ Day, its healthcare heroes received royal appreciation—a personal email from His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

HRH, in the email, conveyed the nation’s immense pride and gratitude to the country’s doctors for their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts in providing exceptional healthcare services to both citizens and residents.

In the email, His Royal Highness highlighted their vital humanitarian role in society, ensuring the health and well-being of individuals and the community as a whole. HRH Prince Salman noted the sacrifices Bahraini doctors take to fulfil their national duties, adding that Bahraini doctors are an honourable model that inspires present and future generations in the medical field.

HRH also affirmed that the health and wellbeing of citizens remain a top government priority and reiterated the kingdom’s commitment to supporting medical professionals by providing training opportunities, further strengthening the competitiveness and sustainability of the medical sector, and ensuring an environment that fosters creativity and advancement in line with the kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

HRH concluded the email by wishing the Kingdom’s doctors success in their professional careers.

Meanwhile, Supreme Council of Health (SCH) Chairman Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa attended a celebration of Bahraini Doctor’s Day, which falls on the first Wednesday of every November.



Lt Gen Dr Shaikh Mohammed expressed appreciation for the support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the continuous follow-up from His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for efforts that contribute to developing the health services system in the Kingdom.

He praised the efforts of Bahraini doctors and all health professionals in the public and private sectors, lauding their prominent role in supporting the comprehensive development process. He stressed the keenness to develop the health system and boost its quality and efficiency through qualified national competencies, noting the importance of training and employment opportunities that align with the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals.

He noted that the health sector in Bahrain has demonstrated high standards, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, citing the remarkable efforts to protect society and ensure everyone’s safety. He praised the multi-sectoral national partnership for strengthening the health system. He also shed light on the latest developments in projects and initiatives aimed at developing the health sector, particularly health insurance, facility development, and enhancing the quality of services.

Health Minister Dr Jaleela Al Sayyed and senior health officials attended the celebration.

Shura Council Chairman Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh praised Bahrain’s efforts in continuing to develop and enhance medical services in hospitals, health centres, and primary care centres, supported by the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the efforts of the government led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He emphasised the significant role played by the medical and nursing staff in the health sector and their invaluable contributions as part of Team Bahrain. He praised Bahrain’s efforts in achieving the third sustainable development goal, concerned with ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages.

Mr Al Saleh affirmed the legislative authority’s keenness to boost cooperation with the government and concerned authorities to enact legislation and laws that keep pace with development in the health sector.