HH Shaikh Khalid Visits Royal Golf Club

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee visited the Royal Golf Club where he was briefed on the development work in preparation for the Bahrain Championship 2024-DP World Tour held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, General Sports Authority’s CEO; Dr. Nasser Ali Qaedi, Chief Executive Officer of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority; Faris Mustafa Al Kooheji, BOC Secretary General; Captain Walid Al-Alawi, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Golf Club and a DP World representative were present.

HH underlined the importance of maximising efforts to prepare for the upcoming tournament, which will feature an elite group of champions and golf professionals.

His Highness praised the the development of the club’s capabilities in hosting major international golf tournaments and emphasised the need to accelerate work to ensure the success of the tournament and the club’s readiness for holding major international tournaments.