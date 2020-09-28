Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Al RASHID

HH Shaikh Nasser says Hussain Al Rashid is a “True Champion” and an “Example to Follow”

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs has published a video on his Instagram which shows disabled child Hussain Al Rashid tailed by the comment “True champion”. Commenting further, HH Shaikh Nasser underlined that Al Rashid is an example to follow for people with disabilities due to his firm determination and strong spirit.

“Al Rashid, despite of his disability, has sent a clear message to all that desire and determination are endless, even if a person is disabled. Al Rashid is one of our young champions who have high ambitions as evidenced by his participation in several Ironman competitions in Bahrain as well as swimming competitions,” HH Shaikh Nasser said.

Moreover, he explained that Al Rashid has accomplished many achievements, saying: “I am proud that Al Rashid has this strong determination and desire. He sent a letter to the whole world that disability will never become a barrier to make champions.”

It’s worth noting that HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad has expressed his support to the child on multiple occasions. He also met him during the Ironman Middle East Championship which took place in Bahrain last year. The video which has gone viral after HH Shaikh Nasser posted it, documents the participations of the child in sports and other fields.

Health Minister hails 'Shaikh Isa bin Ali Award for Voluntary Work'

Health Minister, Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh, has expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to the Cabinet Affairs Ministry's Undersecretary and Good Word Society's Honorary President,...
REACH Behavior and Development Center opened

Cabinet Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Mutawa has inaugurated the "REACH Behavior and Development Center for Children with Autism and Developmental Delay", the...
BRAVE CF and BTEA partner for Kombat Kingdom series

BRAVE Kombat Federation, the biggest sports-brand in Bahraini history, is partnered up with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority to showcase to BRAVE Nation...
Bahraini hero Hamza Kooheji beats Aidan James and edges closer to a BRAVE CF title shot

Bahrain's own Hamza Kooheji earned perhaps the biggest victory of his career as he walked away with a split decision win over Aidan James,...
Bahrain's presence in the European Market to Achieve The Kingdom 2030 Vision

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs has received, in the presence...
HM King addresses United Nations General Assembly

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has delivered Bahrain's address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New...
Education Minister participates in virtual meeting

Minister of Education Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi participated in the Arab Education Ministers meeting on endorsing the document of developing education in...
HM King addresses United Nations General Assembly

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has delivered Bahrain's address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New...
Health Ministry: target of 6000 volunteers reached

A total of 6000 people hailing from different nationalities have volunteered for the phase III COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. The Ministry of Health has announced...
Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages

Batelco has unveiled its latest business mobile packages in a complete refresh of its existing packages, targeted at business customers including entrepreneurs, SMEs and...
Bahraini hero Hamza Kooheji beats Aidan James and edges closer to a BRAVE CF title shot

Bahrain's own Hamza Kooheji earned perhaps the biggest victory of his career as he walked away with a split decision win over Aidan James,...
BRAVE CF and BTEA partner for Kombat Kingdom series

BRAVE Kombat Federation, the biggest sports-brand in Bahraini history, is partnered up with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority to showcase to BRAVE Nation...
stc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is the first telecom operator in Bahrain to venture into Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services, expanding its...
The Sustainable Energy Authority, and Rashid Equestrian & Horse Racing Club Signs MoU in the field of Renewable Energy

Dr Abdul Hussein bin Ali Mirza, Chairman of the Sustainable Energy Authority, and Sheikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Executive Director of the Rashid...
Batelco's Initiative to Waive 500 SME's Broadband Bills for Three Months Much Appreciated by Business Sector

A number of business owners have extended their appreciation to Batelco for the financial support towards their fixed internet cost for 3 months in...
The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research...
The All New E-Class: More Intelligent and Sportier than ever before

The all-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan has now arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain. First unveiled at The Avenues – Bahrain, the 2021 E-Class...
"Thailand & Middle East Jewelry Trade: Strengthening the Bond"

Thai Trade Centre Dubai under The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Thailand Ministry of Commerce in partner with The New Jewellery International Group...
UoB Students Can Pay for Courses and Buy Textbooks Online Via Bahrain.bh!

A busy academic year ahead, compounded with the pressures of maintaining social distancing, may find some students feeling overwhelmed. Such challenges have been a...
The 90th National Day of Saudi Arabia is Hailed!

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's leadership and people celebrated, the 90th National Day of Saudi Arabia, on September 23rd, after the historical announcement of...
HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad receives INJAZ Bahrain Board Chairperson

Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa received Board Chairperson of...
Health Minister hails 'Shaikh Isa bin Ali Award for Voluntary Work'

Microsoft's new Xbox app for iOS includes game streaming

The All New E-Class: More Intelligent and Sportier than ever before

Batelco's Initiative to Waive 500 SME's Broadband Bills for Three Months...