HH Shaikh Nasser says Hussain Al Rashid is a “True Champion” and an “Example to Follow”

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs has published a video on his Instagram which shows disabled child Hussain Al Rashid tailed by the comment “True champion”. Commenting further, HH Shaikh Nasser underlined that Al Rashid is an example to follow for people with disabilities due to his firm determination and strong spirit.

“Al Rashid, despite of his disability, has sent a clear message to all that desire and determination are endless, even if a person is disabled. Al Rashid is one of our young champions who have high ambitions as evidenced by his participation in several Ironman competitions in Bahrain as well as swimming competitions,” HH Shaikh Nasser said.

Moreover, he explained that Al Rashid has accomplished many achievements, saying: “I am proud that Al Rashid has this strong determination and desire. He sent a letter to the whole world that disability will never become a barrier to make champions.”

It’s worth noting that HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad has expressed his support to the child on multiple occasions. He also met him during the Ironman Middle East Championship which took place in Bahrain last year. The video which has gone viral after HH Shaikh Nasser posted it, documents the participations of the child in sports and other fields.