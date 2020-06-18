Thursday, June 18, 2020
iGA Offers eServices Bundle for Graduates via Bahrain.bh

School and university graduates are invited to finalize their graduation requirements through a bundle of eServices offered via the National Portal, bahrain.bh. Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Deputy Chief Executive of Electronic Transformation, Dr. Zakareya Ahmed Al Khajah said that the eServices, designed to accommodate current circumstances, allow graduates to complete all procedures without having to physically visit service centers and offices. This is to help maintain public health and social distancing measures. The mix of eServices are available through the National Portal and the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps.

Al Khajah highlighted key features from among the 12 services, including the Student Exam Results app, which intermediate and secondary school students can register on to view their exam results once they are officially announced. Students can also request the issuance of public intermediate and secondary school certificates from the Examination Directorate at the Ministry of Education. These documents can be used when needing to register with various academic institutions via the ‘Issuing Copies of Student Certificates’ service available on the National Portal and self-service kiosks.

In preparation for university life, the majority of high school graduates aim to obtain driving licenses, so the National Portal also offers driving school services such as the ability to ‘Search for Driving Instructors’, attend ‘Theoretical Lectures’, ‘Book Driving Test Appointments’, ‘Manage Driving Test Appointments’, and request ‘Learner Driving License Renewals’. He added that the iGA, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Traffic, are in the process of launching an online service for issuing learner permits soon.

Dr Zakariya stated that, as they begin the next phase of their academic lives, secondary school graduates can also benefit from University of Bahrain (UoB) eServices that include an ‘eAdmission Service’ for enrollment, ‘Course Payment’ available to students once they have set their schedules for the semester, and ‘Bookstore’ service to view and buy course books.

He added that, for graduates wishing to enroll in international universities, iGA offers a list of recommended universities, including a ‘Program Recommendation Request’ service in case the desired program is not available on the list, and the ability to monitor the status of the request.

Dr Zakariya added that for private university graduates in Bahrain, iGA offers an ‘Endorsement of Local Qualifications’ eService, which enables them to monitor the status of their requests for official certification of their qualifications by higher education institutions in the Kingdom. University graduates from abroad can benefit from an ‘Accreditation of Abroad Qualifications’ service, which allows them to apply for a request for accreditation and validation of qualifications issued by higher education institutions outside the Kingdom of Bahrain, and enquire about the request status online. Human resources departments at governmental entities & establishments can verify the authenticity of job applicants’ qualifications by ‘Verification of Endorsed Certificates’ eService.

University graduates looking for a job suiting their qualifications can also register via the ‘Job Seekers Services’ offered by the Ministry of Labor and Social development on the National Portal, and receive unemployment benefits, or via the ‘Apply/Update Employment Application’ service offered by the Civil Service Bureau, to apply for public sector jobs.

AlKhajah thanked the ministries and governmental entities for their support with this bundle offering and other digital services provided in coordination with the iGA, adding that more services will be introduced and reengineered in the future to improve efficiency and make life easier for the public.

Graduates can call 80008001 to inquire on how to avail of any of the other eServices as per their needs.

