Jaffaria Waqf Directorate joins Tawasul to better serve the community

In line with directives by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to further enhance institutionalization of communication channels, innovation, and sustainability, the Jaffari Waqf Directorate announced it has joined the National Suggestions & Complaints System, Tawasul.

The Jaffaria Waqf Directorate, who’s activities include the supervision of mosques, cemeteries, and the endowment of charities, has joined the National Suggestions & Complaints System, Tawasul to become closer to its community.

Members of the public can now share their suggestions, concerns, and inquiries with the Directorate via the National Portal, bahrain.bh/tawasul, or the Tawasul app, which is available for both Android and iOS on the government app store, bahrain.bh/apps. The Tawasul system provides the public an easy and efficient way to communicate with government departments and receive a response within a reasonable time.

As an entity focused on serving the community, the Directorate prioritizes accessibility and transparency. Joining the Tawasul platform will make it easier to gain feedback from the public and respond to their inquiries in a timely fashion. Information gathered from the community will help the Directorate to improve its services and take corrective actions, if necessary.

To date, a total of 43 government entities have joined Tawasul which is one of the essential eChannels that enable citizens and residents to submit their suggestions and complaints to government entities in Kingdom of Bahrain easily at any time and from anywhere by utilizing the mobile features that add more value to the services.

Every government entity in Tawasul has assigned a dedicated team to handle the suggestions and complaints according to a pre-set performance indicator and timeframe based on the case category.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.