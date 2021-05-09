Medical Taskforce: High percentage of active COVID-19 cases not vaccinated

The National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) highlighted the importance of following all precautionary guidelines, including being vaccinated against COVID-19, to increase shared immunity and community protection, and reduce the severity of symptoms for those infected.

The Taskforce noted that 78% of the 1706 active COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday, 07 May, have not received a vaccine, while the percentage of those unvaccinated in intensive care was 94% of 119 cases. The Taskforce further added that all 4 of yesterday’s deaths were of persons not vaccinated.

The Taskforce reiterated the dangers of not following all precautionary measures, adding that vaccines contribute to reducing the number of COVID-19 infections, and the symptoms of those infected.

The Taskforce concluded by urging everyone to register for a vaccine, free of charge, by visiting the Ministry of Health’s website on www.healthalert.gov.bh or via the “BeAware Bahrain” application.