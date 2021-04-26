Ministry of Justice along with the Information & eGovernment Authority launch the unified payment feature for judicial eServices via bahrain.bh

A unified payment eservice, part of a bundle of digital judicial services, is now available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Waqf (MOJ) and the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) jointly announced. The package allows stakeholders such as lawyers or individuals to settle due amounts related to lawsuits quickly and easily online. It also offers a feature allowing users to view all due amounts and pay them in one go.

His Excellency the Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa said that the newly introduced eservice, an important part of the ministry’s efforts to digitally transform the justice sector, will save users time and effort, reducing the number of financial transactions required. He added that the feature represents a major step in the development of ePayments of related fees, adding to a comprehensive electronic transformation of civil and commercial litigation procedures that has been taking place since April 2020. He expressed his appreciation for the iGA’s efforts in supporting this transformation.

iGA CE Mr. Mohammed Ali Al-Qaed praised the ministry’s efforts towards a comprehensive digital transformation of its services. He added that the iGA’s role is in line with government directives to deploy advanced technologies, including Artificial Intellgience (AI), to improve the quality of life of citizens through the provision of effective, efficient and convenient platforms in which to transact with the public sector. The iGA supports all government entities in their transformation process and follows up on the implementation of their programs as per the national digital transformation plan, which aims to enhance the productivity and efficiency of government services, as well as allowing it to keep up with global IT trends.

Al Qaed said that the adoption of ePayment features is also in line with global trends resulting from restrictions imposed by the pandemic. However, the changes will have a positive ongoing impact on the judicial sector, improving the privacy and security of its platforms.

The unified ePayment service can be accessed by logging in into the National Portal, bahrain.bh via the user’s eKey, where all the judicial services are available, and where users can view all due fees. The user can select the transactions they wish to settle and complete the process. A receipt will be provided upon completion of the process.

The Ministry and iGA also provides channels for inquiries about the new service through the National Suggestion & Complaint System, Tawasul, which is available through bahrain.bh, the Tawasul app available for download on the government app store, bahrain.bh/apps, or by calling 80008001.