Nogaholding Implements Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite

The Oil and Gas Holding Company B.S.C. (closed) (“nogaholding”) has signed an agreement with Oracle to use its Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to help automate the organization’s core business processes and streamline its operations across all operating companies.

The agreement was signed by Group Chief Executive Officer of nogaholding, Mr. Mark Thomas, and Vice President, Cloud Applications at Oracle, Mr. Rahul Misra, at nogaholding’s headquarters in Manama. Oracle Consulting Services (OCS) will be the lead implementation partner in its delivery alongside KPMG.

Oracle Fusion Applications will be embedded across all nogaholding’s operating companies through a two-phased transformation journey. The platform is designed to fully automate and optimize the Group’s processes and enable access to real-time business performance metrics across all functions for more data-driven and sustainable decisions.

Implementing the Fusion service-orientated platform and applications will help nogaholding meet the Kingdom’s growing energy demand, enhance business efficiency, deliver greater employee experience, and retain top talent.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Thomas, said: “nogaholding continues to invest in long-term agreements that will elevate operational efficiency and deliver maximum value to the Kingdom. Our partnership with Oracle will provide us access to innovative, sustainable cloud applications that seek to achieve our sustainability objectives. This step is a significant benchmark in the Company’s technology transformation plan and will further support economic growth within Bahrain.”

“Oracle Fusion Applications provides cutting-edge technology that enables businesses to innovate and adopt integrated cloud solutions that enhances operational efficiency. Embedding Oracle Fusion Applications will also help accelerate nogaholding’s overall performance and boost our sustainability efforts through real-time data across the nogaholding Group of companies. Allowing us to align with the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 and meet the Kingdom’s Net-Zero goals.”

Rahul Misra, Vice President, Cloud Applications at Oracle, stated: “nogaholding is a vital catalyst towards securing the energy future of Bahrain, and with Oracle Fusion Applications, the Company is gearing up to react to change faster than ever before by automating core business processes including finance, supply chain, and human resources.” He went on to add, “the initiative will help enhance business efficiency, deliver exceptional employee experience, help retain top talent, and ultimately help save costs.”