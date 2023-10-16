Register at the “Technical Development Program” and boost your ICT Skills!

- Advertisement -

Are you a Bahraini university graduate specialized in an ICT-related field? Equip yourself with the skills needed to shine in today’s jobs market through the Technical Development Program, which is currently open for registration for its second batch of the program.

The program aims to support Bahraini job seekers and university graduates specialized in ICT fields to refine their skills, as well as help the trainees to gain an opportunity of employment in either the public or private sector. The program also provides internationally accredited Professional Certificates that will support the trainees’ career development.

Registration is through the IGA’ s corporate website, www.iga.gov.bh and it is open from 23rd August to 19th November 2023, where applicants can verify their eligibility requirements and the documents needed to complete the registration process.

ICT Graduates and job seekers aged between 21 to 30 years old, holding bachelor’s degree in IT, computer science or any equivalent qualifications are eligible to register for The Technical Development Program. Applicants should be already registered with the Ministry of Labor under the National employment program.

- Advertisement -

Applicants are required to submit the following documents to complete the registration process: a copy of their university certificate, an updated CV, and any other specialized certificates obtained.

For inquiries about the Technical Development Program, ICT job seekers and graduates can directly call 17878231 – 17878239 or email: ttdp@iga.gov.bh. They can also visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh/tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps. To receive updates on the latest news, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.