Renew your Bahraini Passport from the comfort of your home.

With restrictions around the world beginning to ease, it is important to check the validity of your passport in case you need to make a trip. Bahraini citizens can now renew their passports and check the status of renewal requests via the National Portal bahrain.bh. This service, provided by Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA), ensures you can still arrange your travel documentation from the comfort of your own home.

Although this is a welcome reprieve, we must continue to follow all the precautionary measures issued by the National Task Force for Combating COVID-19, which will help us to keep the Kingdom and each other safe. Social distancing is one of the most effective ways to avoid the virus, and by renewing your Bahraini passport online it saves you the effort and the only time you need to visit the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs NPRA offices in Isa Town is when you collect your renewed passport and deliver the old one. during the official working hours (8 am to 2 pm). Strict hygiene and social distancing measures are in place to protect visitors and staff.

For any suggestions or enquiries, please call 80008001 or contact us via the National Suggestions & Complaints App ‘Tawasul’ on bahrain.bh/apps. Please follow us on @iGAbahrain to be updated on all iGA’s services.