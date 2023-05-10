Rotary Club Manama Showcases Outstanding Work at Annual Conference

- Advertisement -

Rotary Club of Manama held its annual press conference on May 7th to showcase the outstanding work done by its team members and partners in the community. The event highlighted the club’s dedication to improving the lives of those in need, with a particular focus on children with disabilities, children’s early detection, and Bahrainis living below the poverty line.

The conference was hosted by the Rotary Club Manama President, Mr. Osama Almoayed and began with a warm welcome to members of the press and attendees, emphasizing the pride and responsibility that the Rotary Club of Manama takes in delivering positive impacts in the community. The club is, the first Rotary Club in Bahrain. It was established in 1965 and has been working tirelessly ever since to improve the lives of those in need.

The club’s efforts in supporting children with disabilities were highlighted, with a particular focus on the Blind Society. The club extended its support to visually impaired individuals in the community, providing vital support in specialized equipment, therapy, and education.

Additionally, the Rotary Club of Manama made it a priority to support early detection programs for children. By identifying health issues early on, the club provides necessary care and support to help children reach their full potential.



The conference also showcased the Club’s commitment to improving the lives of Bahrainis and residents living below the poverty line. The Rotary Club Manama provides food, shelter, and other basic necessities to those in need.

Mr. Almoayed also announced the upcoming annual fundraiser, 6-a-Side Football Tournament, to take place at the Rugby Club on Friday May 12th at 4pm. All proceeds will go towards supporting various initiatives and programs.

The press conference was concluded with the announcement of the incoming President Ms. Renuka Ravindran, which will be effective from 1st July 2023. She plans to take the club to even greater heights under her leadership.

The Rotary Club Manama is not only dedicated to making a difference in the community, but it also provides a space for members to connect, learn, and enjoy good food in a welcoming and inclusive environment. The conference was a testament to the power of community and the importance of working together towards a common goal.