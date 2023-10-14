Saudi Fans Gear Up for Historic Aramco Team Series presented by PIF in Riyadh

- Advertisement -

Golf Saudi, in partnership with Aramco and the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has announced that tickets for the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Riyadh are now on sale, giving the Kingdom’s avid sports fans the chance to attend the capital’s first ever professional golf tournament.

The innovative series, affiliated with the Ladies European Tour, has a unique dual format which teams up the world’s best golfers with amateur players in an exciting four-person team tournament, alongside a simultaneous individual event.

The 84-player professional field, which will include four star players in the world’s top 20, including World No. 1 Lilia Vu, battling to make the cut on the final day, where the top 60 will compete for the individual title and a prize fund of $1 million, as well as Race to Costa Del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points.

At last year’s event, Chiara Noja became the youngest professional winner on the Ladies European Tour, at age 16. The German born star, now a Golf Saudi ambassador, secured a thrilling playoff win over English star Charley Hull at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

The Riyadh edition marks the launch of the new strategic partnership between the Aramco Team Series and the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute. Throughout the week, business leaders can engage in panel discussions powered by the FII Institute around Aramco Team Series’ strategic pillars of social, environmental and economic.

Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “As a further catalyst for the game of golf both locally and globally, we are delighted to welcome the world to Riyadh for the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Riyadh. This is a significant moment for golf and sport in Saudi, and we are immensely proud to be hosting the first ever professional golf tournament in Riyadh. The event programme will showcase golf to a whole new audience, while providing family-friendly opportunities for attendees to experience golf through interactive and fun learning sessions at on-site golf clinics and academies. We want to encourage, enable and inspire the next generation of golfers in Saudi Arabia and we look forward to welcoming the Riyadh community and beyond to this exciting event. We will also celebrate the launch of our exciting new strategic partnership with the FII Institute, providing new opportunities for leaders at the intersection of golf and business.”

2023 marks the third edition of the Aramco Team Series in the Kingdom. The first event to be hosted away from the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City gives 7.6 million Riyadh residents the chance to watch quality women’s professional golf in person for the first time, further underscoring the drive for diversity, inclusivity, and excellence in golf that Aramco has been working to promote through its role as title partner for the series.

Khalid Zamil, Aramco Vice President of Public Affairs said: “At Aramco we are proud of our efforts to support and grow the women’s game worldwide with the Aramco Team Series. Through these efforts, we can grow the game on a global scale and create opportunities which elevate women’s golf and

encourage the next generation of young females, sustainably growing the game in the region and around the world.”

Alongside the world class golf, exciting family entertainment, and business opportunities on offer at Riyadh’s first Aramco Team Series, the event will be centred around ‘SEE the Impact’. SEE the Impact is Aramco Team Series’ commitment to deliver tangible social, environmental, and economic impact in each of its host nations and cities.

The Riyadh event falls during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in honour of this a 5km walking route named the ‘Pink Ribbon Trail’ will weave its way through Riyadh Golf Club.

The Aramco Team Series also pledges to plant a tree for each ticket purchased and for every birdie made by a player across the three days of the tournament. The number of trees planted will be tracked in the fan village where spectators will also be able to contribute to that total through fun challenges.

Tickets are now available for purchase, offering sports fans and the general public in Riyadh the chance to attend a historic event that aims to showcase the best in women’s golf over three days while also providing a fun blend of family friendly activities and entertainment across fitness, fun and food.

Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Riyadh

Dates: October 27-29, 2023

October 27-29, 2023 Location: Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tickets: Free for under-16s; General admission starts from SAR 50 with SAR 25 redeemable in F&B on site, hospitality packages also available. Purchase online at TicketMX.