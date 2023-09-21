Shaikha Hessa was awarded the Social Pioneer Award

- Advertisement -

INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson and Supreme Council for Women (SCW) member Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa has been granted the Social Work Pioneer Medal by the GCC Ministers of Social Affairs and Social Development.

She was recognised for her success in achieving her goals in the social and humanitarian goals, especially in the fields of youngsters and youth. Under her leadership, INJAZ Bahrain has, over the past 18 years, benefited about 615,000 students by fostering their creativity and preparing them to meet the requirements of global labour markets.

She was conferred the prestigious medal during the second ceremony to honour local social work pioneers in GCC countries, held in Muscat, Oman. Social Development Minister Osama bin Ahmed Khalaf Al-Asfoor received the medal on behalf of HH Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa.

On the occasion, Shaikha Hessa expressed her deepest pride in obtaining the top award in the name of Bahrain, dedicating the prestigious medal to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as well as to Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of HM the King and SCW President.

“We derive all the values of giving in all fields from our wise leadership. Our leaders always support and encourage social and local work. They are our role models in giving for the sake of the nation and its citizens, who deserve what the pioneers of social work do for them,” she said.

She affirmed that the top GCC honouring will be an impetus for exerting more creative efforts in the field of voluntary and social work in the service of the nation and its citizens.