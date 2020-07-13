Monday, July 13, 2020
Ritz-Carlton Virtual Room

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Launches New Virtual Room

As leading technology companies are planning to make remote working the ‘new normal’ and users of major virtual conference services such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams have jumped 30-fold during the coronavirus pandemic*, The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain unveils its multi-purpose virtual room created in partnership with digital company, Showtech, and Event Management Company Red Scarf Agency.

Featuring the latest technologies in video conferencing, the new V-Room represents a pioneering resource for corporate and private clients looking for a way to safely connect large numbers of people from around the world, whilst still offering that signature and personalized service for which The Ritz-Carlton brand is renowned.

Time efficient and cost effective, the state-of-the-art multimedia facility is located within the Rotonda meeting room, near the Grand Foyer, and will accommodate up to 30 people, depending of the preferred set-up, while the number of people that can access the conference services remotely is potentially unlimited.

Adding a touch of style to interactive play, the new V-Room is also perfect for entertainment such as gaming or even as a private cinema. For guests wanting to celebrate the most important moment of their lives and would like to share with families around the globe, the V-Room is the ideal venue for an unforgettable virtual wedding.

On the occasion, General Manager, Bernard de Villèle, commented, “COVID-19 has forced us to envision a new future. At the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain we continuously find ways to elevate the experience of our guests by providing smart solutions. The business must go on and therefore we have brought to the Kingdom a groundbreaking virtual room featuring the latest in video conferencing technology, designed by Red Scarf Agency and powered by Showtech Productions W.L.L.”

“At this challenging time, meaningful connections remain the core of every event. Therefore, we at Showtech Bahrain are very excited to launch the new V-Room at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain which aims to elevate the experience of our clients by providing the latest technology and at the same time keeping a personal connection through virtual interaction, whether for business events or private entertainment.”, says Lawrence Rodricks, Director at Showtech Productions W.L.L.

Eric Boss, CEO of Red Scarf said on the same note, “Red Scarf is honored and excited to be a part of this creative, modern, and stirring new approach to holding events during these challenging time. We are excited and look forward to the progress of holding virtual events with our partners and clients.”

V-Room’s technology is compatible with systems such as Zoom, MS Teams, Cisco Webex and Google Meet.  It can also connect to bespoke company systems for the utmost in security.

For pricing and packages, please reach out to [email protected]

