Sunday, May 24, 2020
Ramadan meals

400,000 meals distributed to expatriate workers during Ramadan

The Capital Governorate has overseen, in cooperation with the Police Directorate, the distribution of 400,000 Iftar meals to expatriate workers, within the ‘Feena Khair’ campaign during the holy month of Ramadan.

Commenting, Capital Governor, Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, said that the distribution of meals represents a humanitarian gesture within the national efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and reflects the Bahraini citizens’ deep-rooted values of cooperation and solidarity, especially during difficult circumstances.

The governor lauded the directives of HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Board of Trustees Chairman of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to launch the ‘Feena Khair’ Campaign to enhance humanitarian work during the crisis resulting from the virus.

He commended the efforts exerted by civil society institutions and volunteers to distribute meals to expatriate workers across the Capital Governorate on a daily basis.

He praised the on-going cooperation with the Capital Police Directorate in distributing the Ramadan meals, and ensuring the implementation of the precautionary measures.

He affirmed that those in charge of distributing the meals had been fully committed to the precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Previous articleThe National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) stresses importance of continuing to adhere to social distancing guidelines during Eid Al-Fitr holidays

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Lulu donates pet food for Animal Rescue Orgs

Lulu Hypermarket donated BD 500 worth of dog and cat food to the BSPCA and BARC (formerly the Dogfather), two animal rescue and charity...
Read more
PR This Week

stc Bahrain launches the FIRST virtual panel discussion on the financial sector digital readiness and challenges during COVID-19

stc Bahrain, a world class digital enabler, will be hosting a series of virtual panel discussions, bringing together industry leaders and government entities on...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Supports Productive Families through Collaboration to Produce 60,000 Face Masks

As part of its efforts to contribute towards serving members of society during this time, and in line with the efforts of the Royal...
Read more
PR This Week

Zain partners Mentor Arabia Foundation to launch #StayZain campaign

Zain Group, a leading mobile telecom innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, has teamed up with the Mentor Arabia Foundation,...
Read more
PR This Week

KHK Heroes support Batelco Child Welfare Home with Al Osra Restaurant meals

KHK Heroes volunteers are supporting the Batelco Child Welfare Home with the delivery of meals provided by Al Osra Restaurant's Feed the Needy Campaign. Opened...
Read more
PR This Week

Tarabut Gateway launches Virtual Hub to empower youth and the wider community

MENA’s largest Open Banking platform; Tarabut Gateway (TG) will launch their ‘TG Hub’ in the month of May to give back and empower the community...
Read more

MOST READ

400,000 meals distributed to expatriate workers during Ramadan

PR This Week
The Capital Governorate has overseen, in cooperation with the Police Directorate, the distribution of 400,000 Iftar meals to expatriate workers, within the ‘Feena Khair’...
Read more
PR This Week

Tarabut Gateway launches Virtual Hub to empower youth and the wider community

MENA’s largest Open Banking platform; Tarabut Gateway (TG) will launch their ‘TG Hub’ in the month of May to give back and empower the community...
Inside Bahrain

Eid Al Fitr on Sunday

Eid Al Fitr will be on Sunday, the moon-sighting committee has announced. In a statement, the committee, made up of four well-known religious scholars, said...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s efforts to deal with COVID-19 impact on workers praised

Director General of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Antonio Vitorino, praised the efforts made by the Kingdom of Bahrain to rectify the conditions...
Inside Bahrain

Traffic introduces drone to enhance awareness among road users

In an unprecedented move, the General Directorate of Traffic has introduced a drone for a multi-language awareness campaign for road users to promote traffic...
Inside Bahrain

HM King hails Bahraini businessmen’s national role

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa  hailed Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), commending its role in revitalizing the trade and industrial...
Inside Bahrain

Industry Minister inspects new exhibition centre project’s site

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and Board of Directors Chairman of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani,...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Time to Manifest the Humanity within by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Recently our Al Adil Group has taken up a CSR initiative under which we are sponsoring the air fare of needy Indian travellers stranded...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s efforts to combat COVID-19 highlighted at WHO virtual session

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has today held its 73rd session via video-conference for the first time. Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh joined representatives of...
PR This Week

Batelco Supports Productive Families through Collaboration to Produce 60,000 Face Masks

As part of its efforts to contribute towards serving members of society during this time, and in line with the efforts of the Royal...
Inside Bahrain

Eid prayers to be performed at Al Fateh Mosque

Eid Al Fitr prayers will be performed at Al Fateh Mosque, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has said. However, the prayers will...
PR This Week

KHK Heroes support Batelco Child Welfare Home with Al Osra Restaurant meals

KHK Heroes volunteers are supporting the Batelco Child Welfare Home with the delivery of meals provided by Al Osra Restaurant's Feed the Needy Campaign. Opened...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain launches the FIRST virtual panel discussion on the financial sector digital readiness and challenges during COVID-19

stc Bahrain, a world class digital enabler, will be hosting a series of virtual panel discussions, bringing together industry leaders and government entities on...
Inside Bahrain

Health Ministry announces Eid Al Fitr timings for SMC, health centres

The Ministry of Health has announced the timings of the health centres and the Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC) during Eid Al Fitr holiday as...
Inside Bahrain

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) stresses importance of continuing to adhere to social distancing guidelines during Eid Al-Fitr holidays

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
COVID-19 Eid

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) stresses importance of...

Bahrain COVID-19 Efforts Praised by IOM

Bahrain’s efforts to deal with COVID-19 impact on workers praised

Eid Sunday

Eid Al Fitr on Sunday

Lulu Donates Animal Pet food

Lulu donates pet food for Animal Rescue Orgs