400,000 meals distributed to expatriate workers during Ramadan

The Capital Governorate has overseen, in cooperation with the Police Directorate, the distribution of 400,000 Iftar meals to expatriate workers, within the ‘Feena Khair’ campaign during the holy month of Ramadan.

Commenting, Capital Governor, Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, said that the distribution of meals represents a humanitarian gesture within the national efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and reflects the Bahraini citizens’ deep-rooted values of cooperation and solidarity, especially during difficult circumstances.

The governor lauded the directives of HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Board of Trustees Chairman of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to launch the ‘Feena Khair’ Campaign to enhance humanitarian work during the crisis resulting from the virus.

He commended the efforts exerted by civil society institutions and volunteers to distribute meals to expatriate workers across the Capital Governorate on a daily basis.

He praised the on-going cooperation with the Capital Police Directorate in distributing the Ramadan meals, and ensuring the implementation of the precautionary measures.

He affirmed that those in charge of distributing the meals had been fully committed to the precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, including wearing masks and social distancing.