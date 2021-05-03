ACS signs major partnership with Huawei to promote Huawei IdeaHub in the Kingdom of Bahrain

Huawei, a global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has officially appointed Almoayyed Commercial Services as their distributor for HUAWEI IdeaHub in the Kingdom of Bahrain in the presence of Huawei CEO Mr. Jason Caohongyu and Mr. Srinivasan – Director & CEO – International Operations of Almoayyed International Group along with Almoayyed Commercial Services team members at Almoayyed International Group headquarters in Sitra on 27th of April 2021.

The HUAWEI IdeaHub is an innovative productivity tool that integrates multiple functions to create an intelligent endpoint for users. Features include intelligent handwriting, 4K wireless projection, video conferencing, and the open Android AppGallery, making it an ideal addition for collaborative spaces, such as meeting rooms, executive offices, and more. The product series includes the IdeaHub S and IdeaHub Pro models.

Huawei IdeaHub leverages cloud capabilities to deliver a seamless, user-centric experience, designed to enhance the way teams work together, wherever they may be in the office. This is a key component of Huawei new smart office strategy, which will guide Huawei’s innovation in the years to come as we seek to deliver superior products to our customers, enabling them to take full advantage of our increasingly digital world.

The new product offers three unique features to users looking for an ultra-modern smart workplace for different scenarios: An open ecosystem for cloud video conferencing, innovative and simple product design, and integrated artificial intelligence technology. This all-in-one productivity tool can easily replace a whiteboard, projector, and professional video conferencing equipment.

The HUAWEI IdeaHub supports Huawei Cloud Meeting and third-party mainstream cloud video conferencing services and platforms, which simplifies the complex process of cloud video conferencing. It delivers a better meeting experience with full 1080p HD, with 4K content sharing. The IdeaHub has received the Red Dot Award 2020 because of its sleek, contemporary and user-centric design.