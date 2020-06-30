Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Advertising

Advertising is the Mother of Trade by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I never thought of advertising my business when I was a small shopkeeper. The word-of-mouth publicity among customers was sufficient for me in those days. But at one stage, especially when the chain of our Al Adil stores began expanding, I had to think seriously about using media frequently as well as creatively. A small incident actually ignited the spark in my mind.

There was a food trade exhibition in Dubai. Since I was interested in making new acquaintances, I visited the show. It was an amazing experience to watch the various stalls, new products and novel technologies displayed there. My attention was particularly drawn to a stall which was more crowded. I headed over to watch. The stall was decorated aesthetically like a royal court. A beautiful model in majestic attire with a glimmering crown on her head sat on a throne. She was acting like a princess. Her maids were welcoming the visitors and the princess was gifting everyone a little velvet pouch. First I thought the product to be something expensive like saffron, but when I opened the pouch, it turned out to be a Basmati rice sample. People were enjoying the dramatic and entertaining presentation.

I really appreciated the company and their advertising and marketing teams for implementing such an innovative idea. Their product was actually a simple, but they successfully imprinted on customer’s mind that it was not an ordinary but a royal one. When I was studying the doctorate programme in Business Management, our professor would say, “In alphabets as A is close to B- so is advertising to business.” I remembered his words and was determined to apply the same technique in my business. The first step I took was to renovate and modernize my stores. I hired an interior design consultant to make a beautiful display of all products. Then I turned to print media, radio, television, outdoor etc. Besides sponsoring various other events, we set a tradition of publicizing our own corporate events. We usually invite a popular celebrity actress from Bollywood to inaugurate new stores. Such events attract a huge crowd of fans and our purpose is achieved.

I always insisted that my advertising agency create entertaining and appealing advertisements for our brand. From my experience, I can tell you that to grow and succeed in business you have to advertise not only your products but yourself too. Your pleasing personality, immaculate attire, soft tone of speaking and smiling face all act as powerful advertising tools. The simplest and non-expensive way of advertising is word of mouth publicity. It can be acquired by giving a friendly and respectful treatment to your customers. Next is the aesthetic display of showrooms and attractive packaging of products. Today another non-expensive and powerful medium is catching the attention of customers- social media. You can use it wisely to your benefit.

I like a quote by Ted Turner- Early to bed, early to rise, work like hell and advertise.

By: Dhananjay Mahadev Datar, CMD, Al Adil Group, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia & India.

Previous articleEbrahim K. Kanoo Wins Toyota Material Handling International Awards
Next articleGulf Air Appoints Bahraini Director Strategy and Planning

RELATED ARTICLES

Entrepreneurial Journey

Always Take A Second Opinion by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once, I suffered chest pains and consulted a doctor. He prescribed medications to me which gave temporary relief.  However some days later I encountered...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Age is No Limit for Business by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Some years ago, I met one of my schoolmates, who had opted for a voluntary retirement from his high profile job at the age...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Save Enough for Your Old Age by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

A couple of months back, I read a pitiable story of an old Indian businessman in the newspaper. Once he had been a billionaire...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Work More, Talk Less by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I was a novice when I stepped into the business field. Until then I had had no background or experience of running a shop....
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Always Banish Negative Thoughts from Mind by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

The decade of 1995 gave a strange turn to my life. I describe that period with the borrowed title of a movie- The good,...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Time to Manifest the Humanity within by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Recently our Al Adil Group has taken up a CSR initiative under which we are sponsoring the air fare of needy Indian travellers stranded...
Read more

MOST READ

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Wins Toyota Material Handling International Awards

Wheels and Gears
Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the sole distributor of Toyota vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain has won the prestigious President’s Award for outstanding sales performance...
Read more
Management Principles

Beware of malicious applications during the Pandemic by Dr Jassim Haji

The sudden increase in remote work that many companies have instituted over the past couple of months introduced a new set of cybersecurity risks...
PR This Week

Al Hawaj & CrediMax presents 5 Hot Days

Big discounts and amazing prizes are at stake as Al Hawaj and CrediMax opens their “5 Hot Days” promotion from 1st to 5th of...
PR This Week

Indian Ladies Association celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day

Indian Ladies Association celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day through an online yoga event “Ek Saath…International Yoga Day”. Around 50 yoga enthusiasts attended the event. Few of...
Inside Bahrain

Outside afternoon work ban to start on Wednesday

A ban on afternoon work in open spaces throughout Bahrain will start on Wednesday, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development has said. The annual...
PR This Week

Minister of Transportation inspects construction work at private aviation terminal

His Excellency the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chairman, Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed paid an inspection visit to...
iGA

Renew your Bahraini Passport from the comfort of your home.

With restrictions around the world beginning to ease, it is important to check the validity of your passport in case you need to make...
PR This Week

Benefit Pay to activate at all NEC Branches

BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions services, has announced the launch of a new service for BenefitPay...
PR This Week

ICRF initiates travel fare assistance and COVD-19 related webinar talk shows

The Indian Community Relief Fund (ICRF), working under the patronage of the Embassy of India in Bahrain, reaches out to the distressed members in...
Inside Bahrain

NSSA clinches first place in “Advanced Geoinformatics” programme

Bahrain's National Space Science Agency (NSSA) has clinched first place in a training programme, entitled “Advanced Geoinformatics”, organised by the University of Twente, the...
Inside Bahrain

The National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus has highlighted measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference, at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the Bahrain...
Inside Bahrain

BTEA launches new tourism campaign

Within the framework of its promotional efforts for the Kingdom of Bahrain as leading and distinguished tourist destination and of increasing the number of...
PR This Week

stc pay and Bahrain Public Transport Company (BPTC) signed a partnership agreement

stc pay has partnered with Bahrain Public Transport Company (BPTC) to expand its mobile digital payment offering into the transportation sector by enabling the...
Tech

You can now make group calls in Google Meet or Duo from a smart display

Google is expanding the ways you can make video calls on smart displays powered by Google Assistant with new support for group calling in...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Advertising is the Mother of Trade by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I never thought of advertising my business when I was a small shopkeeper. The word-of-mouth publicity among customers was sufficient for me in those...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Outside Work Ban

Outside afternoon work ban to start on Wednesday

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Director Strategy and Planning

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Director Strategy and Planning

Toyota Handling Award for Ebrahim K Kanoo

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Wins Toyota Material Handling International Awards

Al Hawaj & CrediMax presents 5 Hot Days