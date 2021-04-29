AI in Sustainable Energy Conference organised by Bahrain

AI in Sustainable Energy Conference, the First International Artificial Intelligence in Sustainable Energy virtual Conference organised by Bahrain and under the patronage of H.E. Dr Abdulhussain bin Ali Mirza, President of Sustainable Energy Will be held on 24th June 2021 with participation of international speakers from Cyprus, India, U.A.E, China, Bahrain and other countries and partnership of Huawei Bahrain and International Group of Artificial Intelligence.

- Advertisement -

The conference will address opportunities and future of AI, Machine Learning and Big Data in Sustainable energy. H.E. Dr Mirza thanked Dr Jassim Haji, President of International Group of Artificial Intelligence for the organisation and Mr Eric Li Haiyun, Managing Director Huawei for sponsorship and partnership in the event by Huawei Bahrain. Also commenting during the audience both Dr Haji and Mr Haiyun appreciated Dr Mirza’s patronageand continuous guidelines.