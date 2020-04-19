Sunday, April 19, 2020
Al Fateh Mosque Re-open Fridays

Al Fateh Mosque to re-open for Friday prayers, but only for imam and five worshippers: Islamic Affairs Minister

Al Fateh Mosque will be re-opened for Friday prayers, but only the imam and five people will perform the prayers, the Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has said.

“Al Fateh Mosque will be opened for Friday prayers by the imam and a limited number of no more than five people with the obligation to wear masks and under the supervision of the competent health authorities,” Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa said.

“The aim is to broadcast the sermon through audio-visual media and enable listeners and viewers to benefit from it.”

The decision was taken in light of the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and following consultations with the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and in light of the recommendations of the national medical team to address coronavirus (Covid-19), the minister said.

The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs on Sunday said there was no objection to re-opening Al Fateh Mosque for a limited number of people under strict rules adopted by Bahrain regarding gatherings (no more than five people), social distancing (at least two meters) and wearing facemasks as it combats the coronavirus pandemic.

The ongoing circumstances suspended Friday and group prayers and gatherings, which led people to pray at home.

On March 10, the Council said there was no objection to suspending prayers in mosques.

“If a virus spreads among people – God forbid – and becomes an epidemic, and human gatherings are a sure cause of infection, it is permissible to prevent Friday prayers, group prayers and gatherings, and people must commit to praying in their homes until the epidemic virus is eliminated,” the Council said.

Previous articleAGU participates in key conference

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

Indian radio Station FM 104.2 Re-Launched for COVID-19 awareness

The popular Indian radio station FM 104.2 targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates was re-launched in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of national efforts to...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa: Coordination Committee will continue implementing development projects

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, has valued the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

New Radio Station launched

An Indian Radio Station targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates has been launched in Bahrain as part of the national efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic....
Read more
Inside Bahrain

SCH President hails Indian radio launch

An Indian radio station targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates will be launched in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of national efforts to combat the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Royal Humanitarian Foundation launches online donation platform in support of efforts to mitigate spread of COVID-19

As part of the national efforts led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Donates BD1m to National Campaign Against Coronavirus

In line with HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's instructions and the endeavour of the Cabinet, chaired by HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman...
Read more

MOST READ

Interior Minister launches e-services

Inside Bahrain
Interior Minister, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, today launched a series of comprehensive e-services from the ID and residential record. The services, launched...
Read more
PR This Week

“Together for Bahrain’s Safety” supports families in Bahrain

More Bahraini families supported by women have so far received benefit from a campaign themed “Together for Bahrain’s Safety”, which was launched last week. The...
Inside Bahrain

New Radio Station launched

An Indian Radio Station targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates has been launched in Bahrain as part of the national efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic....
Inside Bahrain

Al Fateh Mosque to re-open for Friday prayers, but only for imam and five worshippers: Islamic Affairs Minister

Al Fateh Mosque will be re-opened for Friday prayers, but only the imam and five people will perform the prayers, the Minister of Justice,...
Inside Bahrain

Royal Humanitarian Foundation launches online donation platform in support of efforts to mitigate spread of COVID-19

As part of the national efforts led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and...
Inside Bahrain

A True Philanthropist

Varghese Kurian, Indian businessman and Chairman of Al Namal and VKL Group of Companies has stepped in assistance during the Kingdom's combat against COVID-19...
PR This Week

Ministry of Health launches a COVID-19 drive-through testing centre

The Minister of Health, HE Faeqa Saeed Al-Saleh, launched a drive-through COVID-19 testing centre at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre. HE Al Saleh...
Sports This Week

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Orders Reformation of Coordination, Execution and Follow-up Committee

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of...
Tech

Samsung’s smartwatches get a hand-washing reminder and timer app

Samsung has added a hand-washing app to its Galaxy smartwatches that can send you reminders to wash your hands and time you while you...
PR This Week

Caribou Coffee and Fuddruckers Appreciates Bahrain’s Efforts in Tackling the Pandemic

As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, the government offices in Bahrain are working round the clock reaching out to every resident in Bahrain...
Inside Bahrain

The National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 highlights the importance of following social distancing guidelines

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) highlights the importance of following social distancing guidelines The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Introduces its ‘Golden Principles’ for Health and Safety of Passengers and Crew

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in response to the global outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 has introduced a...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa: Coordination Committee will continue implementing development projects

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, has valued the...
PR This Week

Health Ministry participates in Arab League’s remote meeting with Chinese COVID-19 experts

Consultant in infectious diseases, Geriatrics and internal medicine at Salmaniya Medical Complex, Dr. Jameela Al-Salman, and Chief of the Disease Control Section at the...
PR This Week

BIPA Blog Showcases eTraining Opportunities for Government Employees

The Bahrain Institute of Public Administration (BIPA) has launched a blog to help government employees fully benefit from eLearning and training. The blog, accessible...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
AGU participates in key conference

AGU participates in key conference

Samsung’s smartwatches get a hand-washing reminder and timer app

Samsung’s smartwatches get a hand-washing reminder and timer app

BIPA Blog Showcases eTraining Opportunities for Government Employees

BIPA Blog Showcases eTraining Opportunities for Government Employees

Rotary Clubs of Bahrain Jointly Distributes laptops

Rotary Clubs of Bahrain Jointly Distributes laptops