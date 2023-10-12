Al Hilal Healthcare Group collaborated with Unilever and Megamart as a part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

- Advertisement -

After a successful collaboration last year, this year, once again, Al Hilal Healthcare Group, jointly with Bahrain’s Mega Mart and Unilever, organized an event at Macro Mart, Saar as a part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign aimed at educating women of Bahrain on what they can do to be proactive with their breast health. The program also emphasized the early detection of breast cancer can help save lives.

The idea behind the campaign was to distribute free Breast cancer screening coupons on 3BD purchase of Unilever products at Mega Mart and Macro Mart stores.

This Year 2000 coupons will be given to customers for Gynecologist/ General Surgeon / General Physician consultation and mammograms for women in Bahrain.

The event was attended by the Unilever Head of Modern Trade & OKC Business Manager, Mr. Mohamed Mestarihi, CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, Dr. Sharath Chandran, Mega Mart / Macro Mart General Manager, Mr. Anil Nawani, and their respective marketing and sales teams. The ribbon-cutting ceremony inaugurated the event.

Mega Mart/ Macro Mart General Manager, Mr. Anil Nawani, thanked Unilever and Al Hilal for collaborating with Megamart again this year. He also mentioned, “There will be a lot of meeting rooms, through which we will spread awareness on breast cancer with the staff and external customers which shows Megamart commitment to society.

Addressing the audience, Unilever Head of Modern Trade & OKC Business Manager, Mr. Mohamed Mestarihi appreciated the great initiative. He mentioned that they have helped four women fight breast cancer in their first stage. He also said they will continue supporting this campaign by providing the required funds.

Dr. Sharath Chandran, CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, recognized and valued the contribution of Bahrain’s Unilever and Mega Mart for partnering with Alhilal Health Group to reach out to a larger community in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He also mentioned that “we are trying to impact lives of Women in the Kingdom of Bahrain by increasing awareness & providing free doctor consultation vouchers. Al Hilal can touch and save many lives by partnering with global conglomerates like Unilever and Mega Mart.”

Al Hilal Healthcare Group believes that providing 2000 consultation coupons for Gynecologists / General surgeons / General physicians for breast cancer examination significantly supports women in reducing their risks by seeking medical support and screening. Al Hilal also offers a 50% discount on mammograms and ultrasounds to support the cause. Every year, as a part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Al Hilal comes up with various campaigns in collaboration with other entities to educate and save women’s lives in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The concerned authority of Al Hilal mentioned that they are planning to take part in more campaigns this month, highlighting the importance of early detection and providing support and resources to those affected by breast cancer. Al Hilal will keep doing such collaborations to serve its mission to be Available, Accessible, and Affordable to every individual in the kingdom.