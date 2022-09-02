Alba sets unprecedented record of 30 million Safe Working Hours without LTI

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), one of the world’s largest Aluminium smelters, has become the first Aluminium smelter in the Region to set a historic record in Safety by topping 30 Million Safe Working Hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) on 01 September 2022.
This new Safety milestone is an industry best till date that reflects Alba’s strong Safety culture and Values.
Commenting on this occasion, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali stated:
“30 Million Safe Working Hours without LTI is a legacy for future generations not just in Alba but also in the Region. Achieving such a historic Safety record alongside our best-ever financial performance is challenging and for that, I am thankful to the collective efforts of our people — employees and contractors’ personnel — for always making Safety a Priority.
We believe that there is no better policy other than ensuring the Safety of our people. Our aim is to go above and beyond this milestone: to hit higher benchmarks and achieve Zero-Accident work environment.”
An event was held at Oasis Hall to celebrate Alba’s achievement of 30 Million Safe Working Hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI), which was attended by the Management and employees from different departments.