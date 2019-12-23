Monday, December 23, 2019
How to prolong your manicure

Amazing Tips & Tricks to Make Your Manicure Last!

Today, we have some amazing tips to make your manicure last long.

Filing you nails to your desired shape after you apply the polish can ruin your manicure. To prevent this, file your nails before applying the nail paint.

After filing your nails is to buff out the nail bed with a nail filer. This helps to roughen up the nail bed and the polish to stick better.

Before you move to the application of the base coat, it is advised that you apply some vinegar on your nails using a cotton swab to remove the natural oils on the nails for nail paint to stay on the nails for longer. Allow it to dry before moving in with the nail paint application.

Pushing back the cuticles is an important step to prep for the manicure. This helps prevent chipping at the base of the nails.

Instead of shaking, roll the nail paint bottle between your hands. This eradicates any air bubbles in the polish and prevent it from chipping later.

A sticky base coat will ensure the polish remains on your nails for a longer time. Avoid Soaking Your Hands in Water: Soaking your nails in water expands your nails. So we suggest you use cuticle oil instead.

Sanitizers often contain alcohol that can ruin your manicure. So, if you want to make the manicure last, use a mild soap to wash your hands.

