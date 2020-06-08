Monday, June 8, 2020
BAC commitment to sustainability for World Environment Day

BAC reaffirms commitment to sustainability on World Environment Day

Through environmental awareness campaigns, workplace recycling practices, and participating in global initiatives aimed at minimizing its carbon footprint, Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is working towards becoming a more energy efficient and environmentally friendly facility, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) announced. The BAC statement coincides with World Environment Day, the United Nations’ main vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

In line with BAC’s commitment to sustainability, BIA has implemented a waste management strategy aimed at improving recycling and minimizing the amount of waste it disposes at the Askar Landfill, starting with plastic. The aim is to divert 3,400 kg of plastic from the landfill and recycle 16,700 kg annually.

BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said: “World Environment Day is a great opportunity to raise awareness and promote ways for airports to reduce their carbon footprint. Even during these challenging times, we cannot lose sight of our long-term sustainably goals and must continue working towards them. Through the Airport Modernization Program (AMP), we are making significant improvements to minimize the airport’s environmental impact. The new Passenger Terminal Building, for example, is designed to reduce energy and water use, improve waste management, and enhance indoor air quality.”

Mr. Al Binfalah added: “Aviation plays an indispensable part in today’s society by connecting countries, people, and products with a range unmatched by any other mode of transport, and as the face of air transport on the ground, airports must be mindful of their environmental impact and responsibilities. Our team members and stakeholders also have an important role to play by following the environmental best practices in place at our offices and the terminal. Working together, we can help to ensure a brighter and greener future for Bahrain.”

The new terminal is on track to receive Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification. A globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement, LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. The AMP’s sustainability goals are in line with the objectives of the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan, which seeks to reduce Bahrain’s energy consumption by 6 per cent by 2025.

Last year, BIA took another significant step towards becoming a carbon-neutral facility, achieving Level 2 ‘Reduction’ of the Airport Council International (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation program. The program is the only institutionally-endorsed carbon management certification standard for airports and recognizes facilities that successfully manage and reduce their carbon footprint.

To further support the airport’s sustainability efforts, the BIA Environment Committee, convenes monthly to discuss key environmental issues, including carbon management, waste management, energy and water management, green procurement, air quality, noise, climate change adaptation, and resilience.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Named Among 50 Most Influential Figures...