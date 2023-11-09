- Advertisement -

In an important step to enhance cooperation and consolidate bilateral relations between Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Bahrain-Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship and Business Society held its Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, October 26, 2023 in the capital, Manama.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the society, Mr. Jawad Al Hawaj, and was attended by Council members. During the meeting, several issues and strategies were discussed to support bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

One of the most notable topics discussed was the reciprocal visa system between Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is expected to contribute to enhancing and raising the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, tourism and culture.

In this context, the Chairman of the society, Mr. Jawad Al Hawaj, expressed his optimism about the future of bilateral relations between Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina, noting that the introduction of the visa system will similarly enhance trade exchange and investments between the two countries and will open broad horizons for cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture and economic development.

The board members expressed their desire to strengthen economic and cultural ties between Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and affirmed their readiness to work hard to achieve the Society’s goals and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Chairman of the Council announced the launch of a series of events and activities that will be held during the coming months with the aim of enhancing communication and exchanging experiences between businessmen and interested parties from Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This step comes to enhance bilateral cooperation and consolidate economic and cultural relations between Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Society is expected to open a new door for trade cooperation and joint investments and contribute to enhancing tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Bahrain-Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship and Business Society aims to enhance communication between businessmen and interested people from Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina. It works to facilitate trade exchange and encourage joint investments between the two countries. The Society also seeks to enhance mutual understanding, cultural cooperation and exchange of experiences in various fields.

The members of the Board of Directors expressed their full support for the Society’s work and the strengthening of bilateral relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina. The introduction of the visa system is also considered an important step to enhance economic and tourism cooperation between the two countries, and provide new opportunities for trade exchange and joint investments.

It is expected that bilateral relations between Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina will have further development and cooperation soon, because of the society efforts and the cooperation of the public and private sectors in the two countries. This step is considered as a positive signal towards building strategic partnerships that benefit both countries and enhance comprehensive development in the region.

It is expected that the Bahrain-Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship and Business Society will continue organizing events and initiatives that enhance communication and deepen cooperation between Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the future, with the aim of achieving common development and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.