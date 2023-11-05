Bahrain Celebrates Annual Olympic Day with Enthusiasm and Sportsmanship

- Advertisement -

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President, attended the annual Olympic Day in Bahrain, organised by BOC at the Water Garden City Beach in the Seef District.



His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa, Cabinet Affairs Undersecretary and BOC Vice-President, Fares Mustafa Al Kooheji, BOC Secretary-General, heads of sports federations and clubs, in addition to senior sports figures, were also present.





HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad gave the starting signal of the aquathlon race, toured the sites of various events, and was informed about various sports and interactive programmes included in the Olympic Day. He expressed delight over the massive participation in the Olympic Day in Bahrain, which featured diverse sports, as well as entertainment and social programmes and activities, held in partnership with various sports associations, as part of BOC’s efforts to spread Olympic values and principles, as well as encourage society members to practise sports.





HH Shaikh Khalid asserted that the Olympic Day tops the agenda of Bahrain’s BOC, in line with the International Olympic Committee’s call to hold it to promote sports and spread noble values among athletes and members of society.



He also commended the efforts exerted by BOC to ensure the success of the Olympic Day in Bahrain, expressing thanks to sponsors for their valuable contributions, and stressing the need to build on this year’s success to hold more distinguished editions in the future.



This year’s Bahrain Olympic Day featured many competitions and sports shows, such as sailing, rowing, beach soccer, beach volleyball, open water swimming, padel, mixed martial arts, netball, weightlifting and aquathlon.



The main event was the Olympic Day run, in which contestants from the age groups under 15 years, 16-19 years, 20-40 years, and over 41 years participated.



An interactive theatre, including many competitions and shows, was also held.