Bahrain FinTech Bay Appoints New Board of Directors

Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB) announced its newly appointed Board of Directors with Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive at BENEFIT, as Chairman of the Board. On the heels of BFB’s acquisition by BENEFIT in a landmark partnership agreement in September 2023, the strategic leadership transition brings together experienced industry veterans and signifies the steadfast commitment of both entities to contribute to the advancement of the Bahrain’s fintech landscape, paving the way for a future-ready financial services sector by ushering in new era of innovation.

The following members have been appointed on the newly constituted board of BFB, Yousif Al Nefaie – Deputy Chief Execute of BENEFIT and Vice Chairman of BFB Board, Nezar Maroof – Assistant General Manager of Marketing & Communication in BENEFIT, Hessa Husain – Assistant General Manager of Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau, Layla Al Qassab – Chief Financial Officer of BENEFIT, Rashad Faraj – Executive Director of Special Projects at Bahrain Economic Development Board and Dalal Buhejji – Executive Director of Business Development (Financial Services) of Bahrain Economic Development Board.

Designed to leverage BFB’s extensive network of fintech players and comprehensive suite of services – which includes acceleration programs, corporate innovation advisory, talent development, and educational programs – the partnership aims to boost BENEFIT’s regional growth strategies and research and development activities on global level. With BENEFIT’s established reputation as a pioneer of electronic financial transactions services setting new standards for digital payments regionally with award-winning initiatives in the likes of the Benefit Pay application, the partnership agreement between BFB and BENEFIT aligns with government-driven national initiatives to foster technology-driven innovation in the financial sector and cement Bahrain’s position as a leading fintech hub in the region.