Bahrain Hosts Inaugural Gulf Healthcare and Sport Congress with High-profile Attendees

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President, has affirmed that Bahrain will continue hosting mega events that shed light on the wide-ranging achievements attained by the kingdom during the prosperous era of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and thanks to the constant support of the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

These landmark achievements cover various fields, particularly the health and sports sectors, in light of the major role played by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, HH Shaikh Khalid said.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad made the statements while opening the first Gulf Healthcare and Sport Congress (GHSC),

Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Health (SCH) President, Dr. Jaleela bint Al Sayed Jawad, Health Minister, Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Education Minister and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University of Bahrain (UoB), Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, GSA Chief Executive Officer, Fares Al Kooheji, BOC Secretary-General, Dr. Fuad Al Ansari, UoB President, and a number of officials were present.

The two-day event is organised by UoB, in collaboration with EducationPlus, with the participation of medical and sports staff, as well as students from various higher education institutions in Bahrain.

His Highness said that the medical and sports sectors are making steadfast strides towards more progress in light of the scientific and academic events held recently, which contributes to achieving the forecast goals, given the fact that such conferences are consistent with the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 aiming to make Bahrain hub for mega events.

HH Shaikh Khalid lauded the themes covered by the first GHSC, including comprehensive health coverage and use of artificial intelligence in the health and sports sectors, wishing the participants every success.

The education minister addressed the opening session of the first GHSC, expressing sincere thanks and gratitude to HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad for patronising and attending the GHSC. He highlighted HH Shaikh Khalid’s dedicated efforts to support the comprehensive development process, led by HM the King and supported by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He paid tribute to HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad and HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad for their pioneering role in supporting the youth and sports movement in the kingdom, inspiring Bahraini youth to do their utmost to attain achievements at various national, continental and international sporting gatherings.

Dr. Juma asserted that holding the first GHSC in Bahrain reflects the great interest of the government, led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in developing the health and sports specialties, citing the establishment of the College of Health and Sport Sciences at the UoB.

UoB President, in his statement, said that the first GHSC embodies the visions of HM the King on hosting mega conferences to shed light on the achievements of the kingdom during HM’s prosperous era, praising the constant support of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for such scientific conferences.

He indicated that the topics of the first GHSC reflect efforts to continue developing sports in Bahrain, highlighting the numerous achievements of the sports sector in Bahrain thanks to the follow-up and support of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad and HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad.