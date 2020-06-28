Monday, June 29, 2020
BIA New Safety Measures

Bahrain International Airport (BIA) implements new safety measures to protect staff and passengers

In line with Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs Advisory Circular, the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is rolling out additional health and safety measures to protect the wellbeing of passengers and staff at the terminal, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) announced. The CAA guidelines are in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) latest guidelines for combating the coronavirus (COVID-19) and support preventative measures recommended by the Ministry of Health (MOH). The measures will be regularly updated based on new scientific findings as the situation evolves.

BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said: “Since the start of the pandemic, BAC has implemented a number of precautionary measures recommended by the Ministry of Health and worked closely with its partners at the airport to ensure the health of passengers and airport staff and the protection of public health in the Kingdom. As the world moves towards the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resumption of flights, we are determined to put in place effective control measures to reassure and welcome both staff and passengers safely. We are taking careful steps to support the Kingdom’s aviation sector during this time. We remind passengers that they also have an important role to play in this process and look forward to their ongoing understanding and support.”

In line with the new BIA health and safety measures, access to the terminal is restricted to airport and airline staff and passengers, although exceptions will be made for those accompanying passengers with reduced mobility or unaccompanied minors. Wearing face masks is mandatory for all passengers and airport staff at the airport and these can be obtained from PPE vending machine that also offers hand sanitizer, disposable gloves and sanitizers.

Passengers will need to arrive to the airport up to three hours in advance of departure due to additional screening procedures put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Temperature screening is also mandatory at all entry points to the terminal and before boarding. Passengers must adhere to social distancing measures at the terminal and offices, and footprint stickers and seat blockers are in place to remind them to keep their distance.

In addition to general cleaning and approved disinfection program, all frequently touched surfaces are sanitized, and plastic security trays are sanitized at the entry and exit of the security locations.

The BCAA Advisory Circular also covers precautionary measures to be addressed by Airline operators and ground handlers.

Bahrain Airport Company is committed to support the National Team’s efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19 and to continue working and coordinating its plans with its airport partners.

