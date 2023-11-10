Bahrain International Airport launches Home Check-in and Baggage delivery service

- Advertisement -

Transforming the travel experience for passengers, Bahrain International Airport has launched a home check-in and baggage delivery service to provide a seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers. The new service, introduced as part of Hala Bahrain hospitality, allows customers to complete the check-in process and have their bags transported to Bahrain International Airport prior to their departure.

With Airport Home Check-In Services, passengers can now enjoy the convenience of checking in their luggage from the comfort of their own homes. An agent from Hala Bahrain will arrive at the passenger’s preferred location to weigh and tag the bags, check-in the passenger and issue boarding passes. By ensuring the passenger baggage is delivered to the airport and loaded onto the flight, travellers can enjoy a stress-free departure process, and head directly to immigration, bypassing the check-in desks upon arrival at Bahrain International Airport. With this personalised service, Bahrain International Airport is redefining travel convenience, ensuring travellers can focus on the excitement of their journey.

“At Bahrain International Airport, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers, making journeys more convenient, efficient, and enjoyable. Our aim is to empower travellers with the flexibility to focus on their journeys, unburdened by the hassles of traditional airport procedures. With our Hala Bahrain Hospitality Home Check-in service, we are providing the passengers with a value-added service.” said Mr. Ayman Zainal, Managing Director at Hala Bahrain Hospitality.

Passengers travelling from Bahrain International Airport can book the service by dropping an email to homecheckin@halabahrain.bh up 30 days in advance of their travel and up until 12 hours prior to flight. For more information please visit https://www.bahrainairport.bh/