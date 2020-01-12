“Bahrain Zakat Issues” symposium kicks off

Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Shaikh Khalid bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Khalifa has emphasised the great importance given to Zakat (almsgiving) by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to promote the Islamic precepts of solidarity and community partnership.

This came in a speech given in the inaugural session of the 27th symposium on “Contemporary Zakat Issues” which kicked off today under his patronage at the Diplomat Hotel. The Justice Ministry’s Zakat and Charity Fund organized the event in cooperation with Kuwait’s Zakat House. Scholars and specialists from across the Islamic world attended.

Shaikh Khalid underscored Bahrain’s leading role in holding conferences and symposiums on Zakat issues. It has importance in the Islamic economic system and being a pillar of Islam. He praised the role of Kuwait’s Zakat House in organising the “Contemporary Zakat Issues” symposiums. He commended the contribution of Muslim scholars with studies and researches in this respect. These had a positive impact on the economic reality of many Islamic countries.