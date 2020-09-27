Monday, September 28, 2020
Hamza Kooheji

Bahraini hero Hamza Kooheji beats Aidan James and edges closer to a BRAVE CF title shot

Bahrain’s own Hamza Kooheji earned perhaps the biggest victory of his career as he walked away with a split decision win over Aidan James, from Wales, and is now in pole position to earn himself a world title shot against defending champion Stephen Loman. Kooheji beat James at BRAVE CF 42, the second of three Kombat Kingdom events that the fastest-growing MMA organization on the globe is putting together in Bahrain.

Even though he fought at home, it was a different feeling for Hamza, as BRAVE CF 42 took place behind closed doors, so he couldn’t count on the thousands of Bahrainis that cheered him on in his last win, against Nahuel Gandolfi, at BRAVE CF 29.

Fighting a different type of opponent, Hamza adapted his gameplan and started using his hands more and not relying as much on his smothering wrestling and takedown game.

A very tough James awaited him, and the Welshman proved to be Hamza’s biggest challenge, scoring with straight punches and threatening the Bahraini hero, who showcased tremendous resilience throughout the contest.

Hamza started to feel more at home inside the cage during the second round, as he started to score with calf kicks that seemed to knock James off balance and disturb his timing. Kooheji had a late rally in the second round, landing several punches and guaranteeing that the second frame would be scored in his favor.

In the third and final round, with the first up in the air and the second on Hamza’s pocket, James tried to attack more, but was met with more weapons from The Pride of Bahrain, who went on to land more punches when they traded in the pocket and scored with several leg kicks as well.

After the fight, Hamza was adamant about the need for his title shot. Bahrain can become the home of BRAVE CF’s Bantamweight world champion very soon.

