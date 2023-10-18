Bahraini Youth Compete in “Design Your Future” to Join Annual “Quiz Show”

- Advertisement -

“Design Your Future” in partnership with its lead finance partner “CreditMax” and its strategic partner “Tamkeen”, organized a youth competition to select participants for the annual “Quiz Show.” The challenge is scheduled to take place from November 7 to 10 at the Seef Mall in Manama, Bahrain.

This year’s “Quiz Show,” which comes under the umbrella of the “Design Your Future” campaign, is aimed at high school and university students. The event is hosted by the NGN Training Center and witnessed enthusiastic performance tests overseen by a panel of judges. The judging panel included veterans from previous competitions since its inception in 2011, including Sarah Abu AlFateh, Sahar Qanati, Hisham Zainal, and Zahraa Taher, the Managing Director of FinMark Communications.

Over 20 students from various universities and schools, aged 16 to 25 and representing both genders, participated in the competition. The winners included Hussein Majeed, Umima AlQallaf, Zahraa Hassan, and Salsabeel AlNoaimi. These winners will have the opportunity to me the Quiz Show’s MCs in front of VIPs and officials from leading companies in Bahrain.

Mrs. Zahraa Taher, the founder of the “Design Your Future” campaign, stated: “We are pleased to organize this meaningful competition, which aims to highlight the talents of young individuals in the field of stage presentation. Media and presentation fields have been gaining increasing interest in Bahrain and the region. The ‘Entrepreneurs Challenge’ can serve as a gateway for them to enter the world of entertainment program presentation. In this competition, young people between the ages of 16 and 25, with diverse academic backgrounds, took part to refine their talents and benefit from feedback received during performance tests.”

She explained that this year’s “Quiz Show” is part of the “Design Your Future” campaign, launched in February last year by “FinMark Communications” in a strategic partnership with “Tamkeen” and with the support of “CreditMax.” The competition involves teams of students and employees from leading companies and educational institutions in Bahrain.

The “Design Your Future” campaign contributes to Bahrain’s efforts to accelerate the development of human capital, educate, and build a highly skilled national workforce. This aligns with the goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, supporting high school graduates, university students, and those enrolled in vocational training programs to take a more active approach in planning and building their future.

The “Quiz Show” includes general knowledge tests, participation in games and challenges that promote team spirit among participants. It spans four exciting sessions, each with a unique audience. In each session, four teams compete to reach the final round, where the winning team is announced.