Bahrain’s Equestrian Triumph At Windsor

Displaying remarkable skill and stamina, Bahrain’s Royal Endurance Team emerged victorious at the prestigious Windsor Horse Festival in the UK. The team, represented by the Victorious and Al Ru’ood teams, showcased their equestrian prowess by clinching top positions in the 100km, 120km, and 160km races.

Team director Dr Khalid Ahmed Hassan attributed their success to the support of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, and the Captain of the Royal Endurance Team. Despite the challenging weather conditions that tested the competitors, the Bahraini team demonstrated exceptional preparation and resilience, as he observed.

The Victorious team secured a commendable first place in the gruelling 160km race, with rider Othman Abduljaleel Al Awadhi leading the pack. Meanwhile, the Al Ru’ood team triumphed in the 120km race, thanks to the outstanding performance of rider Ahmed Khaled Ahmed Althawadi.

Dr Hassan also praised the strategic planning of the coaches, which played a crucial role in preparing the team for the festival’s competitive atmosphere. In the 100km race, rider Cecilia Garcia from the Victorious team outpaced her rivals to claim first place, further highlighting the team’s dominance at the event.

Meanwhile, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met King Charles III at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The significant diplomatic engagement happened at the Bahrain pavilion at Windsor Great Park.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Crown Prince’s visit to the UK, was also attended by Shaikh Nasser.

During the encounter, HRH Prince Salman underscored the deep-rooted relationship between Bahrain and the UK, a partnership that spans multiple sectors and continues to flourish under the support of both His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and King Charles III.

The Crown Prince reaffirmed Bahrain’s dedication to enhancing multisectoral collaboration with the UK, particularly in the horseracing and equestrian sectors. He lauded Shaikh Nasser for his and his children’s active participation in international endurance races, which serves to elevate Bahrain’s global profile in various domains.

Highlighting the significance of the Royal Windsor Horse Show as a premier international equestrian event, HRH Prince Salman commended the UK’s meticulous organisation of the competition, which has established it as one of the oldest and most esteemed races in equestrian sports.

Expressing his pride in Bahraini jockeys’ distinguished performances at regional and international levels, the Crown Prince conveyed his best wishes for their continued success. He also acknowledged the importance of such events in showcasing Bahrain’s talent and expertise in horseracing, a sport deeply ingrained in the kingdom’s cultural heritage.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show, attended by King Charles III and numerous international equestrian professionals, saw HRH Prince Salman witness the crowning of several winners, to whom he extended his congratulations.

The event, which featured a series of competitions and displays, was marked by the presence of a number of senior officials, further emphasising the strong ties between Bahrain and UK.