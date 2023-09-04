BAPF delegation from Bahrain Association for Parents and Friends of the Disabled visited BAC

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), welcomed a delegation from the Bahrain Association for Parents and Friends of the Disabled (BAPF). The BAPF members were given a tour of the airport, in which they had the opportunity to explore its world-class services and state-of-the-art facilities.

Accompanied by members of BAC’s team, the delegation visited various areas of the Passenger Terminal and learned about the facility’s special needs services. The children spent time in the airport’s entertainment area, enjoying delicious recipes of renowned chef, Jamie Oliver, at Jamie’s Deli and Pizzeria.

The initiative is in line with BAC’s dedication to corporate social responsibility (CSR), which includes extending support to individuals with special needs and limited mobility. The Passenger Terminal offers a range of services and facilities to ensure a comfortable and unique travel experience for individuals who require additional care.

Airport services designed to cater to people of determination include its information desks; wheelchairs, conveniently located parking spaces near the Passenger Terminal’s entrances and exits; electronic gates; immigration and departure counters; baggage claims area; and special needs facilities within the restrooms.