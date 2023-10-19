Batelco Named Avaya’s Government Solutions Partner of the Year’ for Outstanding Service

- Advertisement -

Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has been recognized as the ‘Government Solutions Partner of the Year’ by Avaya, a global leader in business communications software, systems and services.

The Avaya Partner Awards celebrate the role that Avaya’s partners have played in driving their success. The Government Solutions Partner of the Year award reflects Batelco’s focused efforts in delivering products and solutions that caters to government entities in Bahrain. The award was accepted by Batelco Enterprise General Manager Abdulla Danesh during a ceremony held at Avaya’s stand at GITEX.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Danesh said: “We are proud to receive the ‘Government Solutions Partner of the Year’ award from Avaya. At Batelco, we value our longstanding relationship with Avaya and appreciate their efforts and commitment that ensures we can provide the latest technologies for our customers, empowering them to further boost their businesses.”

President of Avaya International Nidal Abou Ltaif who presented the award to Batelco said, “We congratulate Batelco, our long-term partner on winning the partner of the year award for government solutions. At Avaya we are committed to helping our partners deploy technology that improves customer experiences.