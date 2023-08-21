BBK announced the Al Hayrat prize winner, valued at BD 100,000

- Advertisement -

BBK, Bahrain’s pioneer in retail and commercial banking, has announced the winner of the latest Al Hayrat prize, valued at BD 100,000. Badriya Ahmed Mustafa Abdulla won the August draw prize as part of the Al Hayrat yearlong prize scheme designed to offer Al Hayrat account holders exceptional prizes with the prospect of winning prizes totaling 1.9 million throughout the year.

The draw took place on 10th August in the presence of Dr. Adel Salem, General Manager of Retail Banking at BBK, and under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, representatives of the Internal Audit, Internal Control, Marketing and Retail Banking departments at BBK, in addition to External Auditors from Ernst & Young.

On this occasion, Dr. Salem stated: “It brings me great pleasure to present the BD 100,000 Al Hayrat account prize to Badriya Abdulla. This underscores our unwavering commitment to offering our esteemed customers rewarding prizes, for their continuous trust and loyalty. We eagerly anticipate offering endless opportunities to secure large cash prizes throughout the year as a gesture of appreciation towards our Al Hayrat account holders.”

Dr. Salem added: “At BBK, our dedication revolves around enriching the customer experience and ensuring their contentment. We affirm our steadfast commitment to delivering a distinctive banking experience, with an array of benefits, incentives, and rewards tailored to our customers.”

Dr. Salem elaborated on the Bank’s intention behind these awards, emphasizing its drive to foster deeper engagement and communication with customers. He underscored the essential role customers play as vital partners in the Bank’s achievements.

From her part, Badriya conveyed her sentiments, stating, “I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to BBK for this unexpected and special opportunity. Al Hayrat account has offered many prizes to numerous customers this year, and I am genuinely happy to be among them.”

Badriya added: “This prize will have a positive influence on my life. I extend my appreciation to the Bank for presenting its customers with the chance to transform their lives. I encourage everyone to consider opening an Al Hayrat account, for a chance to become one of the forthcoming winners.”

It is noteworthy that every BD 50 deposited in the Al Hayrat account enables you one chance to enter the draw to win cash prizes. Customers can now open new Al Hayrat accounts within minutes by simply downloading the BBK Mobile application.