BeAware App to offer coronavirus PCR test certificate service

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed announced that the “BeAware Bahrain” App will begin providing a Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test certificate service for travelers from Bahrain to other countries. Launched in cooperation with relevant authorities, the new service will be included in the latest app update. The issuance of the certificates via the app is in line with new travel procedures, and the certificates will be unified across public and private hospitals in the Kingdom.

Al Qaed highlighted that a certificate can only be issued for the latest test that applicants have undergone, provided that the results are negative and that no more than a month has passed since they were conducted.

Al Qaed noted that the PCR certificate is considered an official and valid certificate “issued by” the Kingdom of Bahrain, which does not require any further approvals from specialist entities. Travelers from the Kingdom can apply for the certificate immediately after receiving their test results, which will appear on the app within 24 hours from the date of the test. They can then select the latest test, hit the ‘Print PDF’ option or display the QR Code.

Al Qaed further noted that travelers from Bahrain can display their valid certificates at entry points upon arrival but must put into consideration the official time frame for accepting the results at the destination countries. Individuals should retake the test in case they have exceeded that duration as per the regulations of those countries. Al Qaed emphasized the importance of printing PCR certificates to present the document to authorities at entry points. Once a traveler arrives at the entry point, concerned authorities will inspect the validity of the certificate by scanning its QR Code, and then receiving digital information from the National Health Information System (i-SEHA) which will display the test results.

The iGA urges all individuals to download the “BeAware Bahrain” app by visiting the eGovernment Apps Store www.bahrain.bh/apps, and registering on the app, which is available for iOS and Android. All comments and enquiries can be submitted via the national suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul, or by calling the National Contact Center on 444.