Beyon Group Wins Three MEA Business Technology Achievement Awards

Beyon has been recognised by MEA Business in its annual Technology Achievement Awards, which highlights organisations for their exceptional innovation, leadership, and excellence in technology in the Middle East and Africa region. The achievement awards attract leading organisations in the telecoms and technology sector vying for honours in 15 different categories including eCommerce, Telecoms, Technology, Cloud Services, Sustainability and more.

This year Beyon has won three achievement awards, for its sustainability programme, innovative Mobile app and eSIM technology.

In the Sustainability Programmes category Beyon was the recipient of the Exceptional Products and Services Achievement Award for its outstanding contribution to energy saving initiatives, centred on reducing carbon through its Solar Park, introducing innovative robotic cleaning, powering off-grid mobile sites 24/7, and using smart inverter cooling, which all showcase Beyon’s commitment to a cleaner living environment.

Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, won the Outstanding Sector Leadership and Growth Award in the Software category for Batelco’s Mobile App, which combines informative, interactive and transactional features, enabling users to manage all their telecom services seamlessly and conveniently.

In the Telecoms Category Batelco was the winner of the Innovative Collaborations and Partnerships award for its collaboration with BMW to enable the use of eSIM technology in BMW Vehicles, turning the latest BMW model into a smartphone on wheels. Batelco was the first in Bahrain and the GCC and among 9 pioneering operators worldwide to launch the innovate service.