Monday, July 13, 2020
BRACE CF

BRAVE CF back to representing Bahrain on the global stage

BRAVE Combat Federation, a product of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s vision, is back to holding events across the world, taking the Kingdom of Bahrain’s name to the highest places in sports.

The announcement was recently made by BRAVE CF president Mohammed Shahid, who reinforced that the fastest-growing MMA organization on the planet will be back at the end of the month, with shows in Romania. It will become one of the first sports properties to return to action with the Covid-19 pandemic, following all of the national and international guidelines to guarantee a safe environment for athletes and staff.

The European invasion will continue after two shows in Bucharest, with Sweden also being home to a BRAVE CF event. In September and October, respectively, Poland and Belgium will also host fight nights.

LARGEST EXPOSURE PLATFORM FOR BAHRAIN

As a Bahrain-born sports brand, the biggest-ever in the Kingdom, BRAVE Combat Federation is proud to display its heritage and will continue to serve as the largest exposure platform for Bahrain in the world. So far, BRAVE CF has traveled to 19 countries in seven different regions across its 34 events.

In all of those shows, BRAVE Combat Federation makes sure to provide local fans, dignitaries and celebrities with the best action in mixed martial arts, while giving Bahrain the international exposure it deserves, aiding in the development of international relationships, tourism, and trade.

BRAVE CF is the biggest exposure platform for Bahrain across the world, also because of its reach – the organization has TV deals with broadcasting giants in several key markets as well as local deals with some of the biggest networks in the countries the promotion visits.

BIGGEST SPORTS MEDIA PROPERTY IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Under the KHK Sports umbrella, BRAVE Combat Federation also serves as the biggest sports media property in the Middle East. No other regional-born brand has made a worldwide impact in so little time.

Founded in 2016, it took BRAVE CF less than four years to achieve numerous milestones in its reach, giving Africa its first taste of international MMA, while also setting strong footprints on combat sports traditional markets, such as Brazil, England, and Mexico.

BRAVE CF has hosted shows in Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, and South America, as well as the Middle East.

FASTEST-GROWING MMA PROMOTION IN THE WORLD

In a little over three years of being in operations, BRAVE Combat Federation has achieved what no other organization in the world of MMA was able to achieve in the same timeframe. With 34 events held in 19 countries (with three new destinations confirmed), BRAVE CF has become the only truly global promotion.

In all of these nations, BRAVE Combat Federation makes it a point of pushing the envelope when it comes to finding new talent, developing the sport on a national scale, as well as empowering local federations and governing bodies to take mixed martial arts and combat sports to a new level.

BRAVE CF’s mission is to develop the sport globally, and that includes going to places where no other promotion has gone, and kickstart a true sports revolution by giving local fighters the global platform to showcase their talents, providing young athletes with a pathway to success. 

