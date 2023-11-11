BRAVE CF Reveals Details for December’s International Combat Week

- Advertisement -

The Kingdom of Bahrain is set to witness the biggest combat sports festival in the world once again, as BRAVE Combat Federation brings back its International Combat Week set to take over the Khalifa Sports City Arena, under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The official announcement of the festival was made today in a special press conference, with the presence of BRAVE CF president Mohammed Shahid and Bahrain MMA Federation president Mohammed Qamber.

The BRAVE International Combat Week will take place between December 5th and December 16th and will feature three major BRAVE CF professional events, as well as the first Asian Championships in amateur MMA to take place in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The third edition of the BICW in 2023 will put the finishing touches on a historic year for mixed martial arts in Bahrain, and for BRAVE Combat Federation. The Bahraini organization became the most global MMA promotion in the world when it hosted an event in France, making it the 29th overall nation to host BRAVE Combat Federation.

During the official press conference, Mr. Shahid celebrated the achievements of BRAVE CF in 2023 and announced major details for the BRAVE International Combat Week.

- Advertisement -

‘’In 2023, BRAVE CF broke several records, maybe none more important than becoming the most global MMA organization. And to celebrate that, there’s nothing better than coming home and making more history. We will have three professional events for the first time and the Asian Championships with the IMMAF and the Bahrain MMA Federation and Asian MMA Federation. We will have some of the best martial artists in the world together under one roof. This is the biggest edition of the biggest combat sports festival in the world, and a testament to the work and vision of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa’’ said Mr. Shahid.

He was followed by Mr. Qamber, who spoke about the achievements of Bahrain within the field of MMA at both sporting and organizational levels.

‘’Bahrain is now the number one country in the world of MMA. We also have, within our ranks, the number one pound-for-pound amateur fighters in the world, in both male and female divisions. On an operational level, the Bahrain MMA Federation is now the official organizing team of all IMMAF competitions around the world, showcasing the leadership of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa on all levels of the sport’’.

Mr. Shahid also announced some of the biggest fights that will take place during the organization’s return to Bahrain.

‘’This is a very exciting time to be an MMA fan in Bahrain and in the Middle East. We will have three major world title championships on the line, some of the biggest stars in BRAVE CF coming to fight, the return of legend Jarrah Al-Silawi, Shorty Torres vs Nkosi Ndebele 2 at BRAVE CF 80, and with the likes of Ramazan Gitinov, Khamzat Maaev, Rasul Magomedov. Bahrain’s finest will also be in action, such as Mohammed Alsameea, Hussain Ayyad, and Abdulla Al-Yaqoob’’.

BRAVE International Combat Week will feature three major BRAVE CF events, with the Asian Championships also taking place during ten days of combat sports that will turn Bahrain into the epicenter of mixed martial arts worldwide.