Capital Governor patronises distribution of 3,000 food baskets to needy families

Capital Governor, Hisham bin Abdulrahman, has followed up on the distribution of 3,000 food baskets, within the “Your Food at Your Home” initiative launched by the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), in cooperation with the Interior Ministry.

The initiative is in implementation of the directives of HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and RHF’s Board of Trustees Chairman, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to support Bahraini families and citizens who have been affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Capital Governor lauded HH Shaikh Nasser’s directives to launch the “Feena Khair” campaign to promote humanitarian work during the COVID-19 crisis, praising the Bahraini citizens’ overwhelming positive response to the initiative, as well as high awareness, cohesion and unity.

He also praised the efforts of the RHF, led by HH Shaikh Nasser, to deliver humanitarian assistance in Bahrain and abroad.