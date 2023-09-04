Car serviced now and pay later in interest-free installments

- Advertisement -

Autobay, an emerging platform for car services, has partnered with Tabby, a developing fintech company, to provide a more convenient and user-friendly payment experience. The partnership will offer Autobay customers a flexible and hassle-free payment solution, in line with the platform’s ongoing commitment to exceptional customer satisfaction and experience.

Through this collaboration, Autobay clients can enjoy the seamless and flexible payment options of Tabby for a wide variety of car services, including repairs and maintenance, among others. As a customer-friendly payment option, users can now manage expenses and pay for their car services with ease.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Tabby,” said Jacob, co-founder of Autobay. “By joining forces with a leading fintech company, we can ensure a seamless and hassle-free payment method for our customers.”

The BNPL platform’s mission is aligned with Autobay’s dedication to exceptional customer satisfaction by streamlining payment processes for businesses. Autobay is the latest platform to offer such a solution to our customers.

The new feature is available on the Autobay website as well as the android and iOS app. Users can proceed to checkout with Tabby option and login or sign up with the platform for instant approval leading to order completion. This is an advanced feature in the automotive service industry that will make car service & maintenance easy on the pocket.