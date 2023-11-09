City Centre Bahrain wins Gold at Retail Congress MENA 2023

- Advertisement -

City Centre Bahrain, the leading lifestyle and shopping destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has won the prestigious Gold Award for its community-driven #Bealight Ramadan campaign at the Retail Congress MENA 2023, the region’s largest retail and shopping centre event.

The outstanding recognition was presented to City Centre Bahrain for demonstrating its relentless commitment for uplifting the Bahraini community through its innovative and engaging Ramadan campaign – where Bahraini’s and residents of the Kingdom came together through the #Bealight initiative to raise more than BD 10,000 for thousands of Bahraini orphans.

The initiative by City Centre Bahrain not only made a major positive impact on the community, but also provided the perfect platform for social entities and the public to contribute actively towards a noble cause.

Organised in collaboration with the Royal Humanitarian Society, the #Bealight Ramadan campaign attracted more than 5,000 people from across the Kingdom to City Centre Bahrain to take part. It provided the local community the chance to contribute to the cause by turning on a light, with the shopping mall then donating money on their behalf – a total of 5,000 lights were lit at the #Bealight installation in the mall in support of Bahraini orphans.

Commenting on the award, Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director of City Centre Bahrain said: “We are delighted and honoured to receive this prestigious Gold award from the region’s landmark retail event, for a cause that has always remained close to our hearts. As the premier shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, we are incredibly proud of this recognition of our role in engaging with the community through our community driven campaigns and shaping a better tomorrow for thousands of orphaned children across the Kingdom. This award will certainly inspire us to create more memorable and meaningful experiences at City Centre Bahrain, the destination of choice for residents in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Held under the theme of Year of Reinvestment, Retail Congress MENA 2023 celebrated the innovative campaigns and transformative strategies shaping the region’s retail and shopping mall sectors.