Sunday, July 5, 2020
Tawasul Custom Affairs

Customs Affairs is now on ‘Tawasul’!

The right channels of communication between authorities and the public can greatly improve speed and excellence in delivery of services. A new channel of communication has now opened with Customs Affairs, allowing the public to send them their feedback via the National Suggestions and Complaints System, ‘Tawasul’.

Carried out in collaboration with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the move aims to further improve the efficiency of customs services, as Tawasul is one of the key e-channels providing beneficiaries and partners the opportunity to swiftly and efficiently offer suggestions, proposals and comments to the Kingdom’s authorities. Each government entity on Tawasul has assigned a dedicated team to manage the feedback, ensuring positive action is taken in an optimal amount of time.

Customs Affairs welcomes all suggestions, complaints and inquiries submitted through ‘Tawasul’, which is available on the National Portal bahrain.bh/tawasul. The Tawasul App for both iOS and Android can also be downloaded via bahrain.bh/apps.

With the addition of Customs Affairs the total number of government entities which have joined Tawasul is now 41.

For more information, please visit the National Portal bahrain.bh.

