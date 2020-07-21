“Drive-in BH” Bahrain’s first drive-in cinema.

From 22nd July, 2020 movie fans in Bahrain will be able to watch a selection of the best films from the comfort of their own car on a massive screen. Mukta A2 Cinemas and well known event management group PICO are gear up to launch a 100 car park drive-in cinema at the iconic Bahrain Bay.

Moviegoers will be able to enjoy films spanning a multitude of genre in the comfort of their own car seat alongside food, beverages and entertainment all while maintaining social distancing. For a safe and contactless experience, tickets will be sold online via the ticketing partner Wanasatime on wanasatime.com.

Tickets will be sold per car with a maximum of 4 people and will include a generous food and beverage package. Added gourmet options such as hotdogs, burgers, nachos and french fries will also be available.

Patrons will enjoy the movie’s soundtrack through the comfort of their own car by tuning in to their car stereos. There’s more, along with a series of film nights, there will be pre show event before the movie, such as live music events, special performances, stand-up comics etc. on the weekend nights.

Commenting on the development Mr. Akshay Bajaj, COO, Mukta A2 Cinemas ME, “Drive-in BH is much more than a nostalgic idea or retro way to see movies, it is also one of the safest ways for communities to gather. People are looking for quality experiences and drive-in cinemas are the perfect destination. We feel a sense of responsibility that we’ve got to do it really well and safely so people build the confidence to go back to cinemas.

We are thrilled to partner with PICO group to create this shared and unique cinematic experience and to bring people together.”

Speaking of this special announcement, Mr. Rahul Puri, Managing Director Mukta Arts Ltd., said “It is a real feather in our cap that Mukta A2 Cinemas has launched the first Drive-In theatre in Bahrain. During a really challenging time for the Exhibition space globally, this kind of innovation and quick thinking to shift infrastructure and business models can be the difference. Congratulations to the whole team and I am sure it will be a giant success!”

So, start your engines and park up at the Drive-in BH.